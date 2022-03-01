Middlesbrough vs Tottenham top five betting offers and free bets for FA Cup match

TOTTENHAM head to Middlesbrough this evening for their FA Cup fifth round encounter. If you’re looking to bet on the game, take a look below, where you’ll find a collection of the biggest and best Middlesbrough vs Tottenham free bets.

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Middlesbrough 17/4 Draw 14/5 Tottenham 13/20

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham betting tips and prediction

Tottenham travel to Middlesbrough this evening, and Spurs fans will be wondering which side will turn up. Will it be the team that so impressively thrashed Leeds 4-0 over the weekend? Or will it be the Spurs that, just the week before, succumbed to a relegation-threatened Burnley?

Regardless of the Spurs team that shows up, they’ll still enter this match as strong favourites. In fact, their odds of 13/20 mean betting on them isn’t the most attractive of options. We’re also not tempted by a bet on Boro to win, despite them having decent odds of 17/4 over at bet365.

So, what is our Middlesbrough vs Tottenham betting tip? Well, we’ve decided to head over to the over/under market – happy hunting grounds for many sports betting fans.

A quick look at Middlesbrough’s form shows that each of their previous five games have featured over 2.5 goals. Spurs have also been in some high scoring encounters recently, including their 4-0 victory over Leeds and their 3-2 win against Manchester City. The fact that there’s a mismatch between the quality of the sides also makes us lean towards this being a high-scoring game.

So, we’re going to recommend a bet on over 2.5 goals in this match – a bet with odds of 10/11 over at bet365. It’s not the most spectacular betting tip we’ve ever given, but it’s certainly one with a great chance of paying off.

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham betting tips: Over2.5 goals @ 10/11 with bet365