Middlesbrough vs Luton Town top five betting offers and free bets for Championship match

Luton Town travels to Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium in search of a win that will keep the team in the Championship playoff picture. The Hatters, on the other hand, are only two points ahead of their opponents, who have lost two of their past three league games.

Best Middlesbrough vs Luton Town free bets and betting offers

Looking for a Middlesbrough vs Luton Town free bet? Check out the top five betting offers for the Championship game and claim them below.

Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Middlesbrough vs Luton Town odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Middlesbrough 19/20 Draw 12/5 Luton Town 16/5

How to claim a Middlesbrough vs Luton Town free bet

Claiming the Middlesbrough vs Luton Town free bet at bet365 is simple. Just follow the simple steps below and bet on the action at Riverside Stadium for free.

Click this link to go to bet365 Sign up for a new betting account, filling in your basic details: name, age, address, etc. Deposit £10 into your account Place a £10 qualifying bet on any sports market Once your qualifying bet settles, bet365 will deposit £50 in free bet credits into your account

How to use your Middlesbrough vs Luton Town free bets

Claiming and using your free bets at bet365 is simple. All you need to do is register an account, make a small deposit, and place a £10 qualifying wager on any sports market.

So long as you’ve bet £10 on a sports outcome, win or lose, the moment the bet settles, you will be awarded £50 in bet credits which you are then free to use on the Championship clash between Middlesbrough vs Luton Town.

You can also use the free bets on any of the great markets available at bet365. The site has markets open for hundreds of sporting events every day, including football, Six Nations rugby, and horse racing such as Cheltenham, etc.

Middlesbrough vs Luton Town betting tips and prediction

The match between Middlesbrough and Luton Town will take place on Saturday at Middlesbrough in Game Week 36 of the Championship.

Middlesbrough’s most recent encounter was against Barnsley. Barnsley scored three goals in the game and held on to their lead the entire time. Middlesbrough tried their hardest to level the score, but they were unable to score the crucial goal, and the game ended in a 3-2 FT loss for Middlesbrough.

Luton Town’s last match was against Derby County, in which Luton Town scored the game’s only goal. Luton won the match with a 1-0 FT result.

Throughout the season, the Boro has performed admirably in their games. The club has scored in nine of its last ten games and has won six of them. With 52 points from six matches, they are presently ranked 8th in the league table.

In their contests, the Hatters have also put in some outstanding efforts. This season, they have 15 victories, 9 draws, and 9 losses in their league games. Luton has scored in seven of their last ten games, winning seven of them. With 54 points from their matches, the squad is now ranked sixth in the league.

The Boro has the benefit of being able to play at home. Their recent home matches demonstrate that the team has performed well in them, with wins in seven of their past eight games. Luton, on the other hand, has had a mixed bag of results away from home.

Middlesbrough will most likely win this match, in my opinion. Both sides have scored in recent encounters and are expected to do so again in this one.

Middlesbrough vs Luton Town betting tips: Middlesbrough to win @ 19/20 with bet365