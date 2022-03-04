Middlesbrough vs Luton Town live stream: How to watch Championship for free

Middlesbrough visits Luton Town in the EFL Championship at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday, seeking to build on their remarkable success on Tuesday.

Middlesbrough vs Luton Town

Middlesbrough vs Luton Town preview

Middlesbrough will be hoping for more of the same after a 1-0 FA Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Middlesbrough had 51 percent possession and 16 shots on goal, four of which were on target, in the encounter. Josh Coburn (107′) was Middlesbrough’s lone player to score. Spurs had 15 shots on goal, six of them were on target. Middlesbrough won the match in extra time.

Middlesbrough’s ability to hold out for the full 90 minutes has been all too rare in recent outings. Middlesbrough’s failure to prevent opponents from scoring in 5 of their last 6 matches, resulting in 9 goals conceded, will be a source of concern for them.

Luton Town and its traveling supporters will be looking for a better result in this game after losing their last game in FA Cup play against Chelsea.

Luton Town had 24 percent possession and five shots on goal, three of which were on target, in the encounter. Reece Burke (2′) and Harry Cornick (40′) scored the goals for Luton Town. Chelsea, on the other hand, had 17 shots on goal, nine of which were on target. Chelsea’s goals came from Saul Niguez (27′), Timo Werner (68′), and Romelu Lukaku (78′).

Middlesbrough vs Luton Town team news

Middlesbrough team news

Riley McGree is a doubt after missing Boro’s last two games due to injury. Martin Payero is out due to an injury. Chris Wilder, the head coach, may choose to use the same lineup that defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

Josh Coburn has made a case for starting XI after his heroics in the 107th minute when he scored the game-winning goal.

Middlesbrough predicted line-up

Lumley; Djiksteel, Fry, McNair; Jones, Crooks, Howson, Siliki, Taylor; Watmore, Coburn

Luton Town team news

By any stretch of the imagination, the Hatters’ performance against Chelsea was not poor. As a result, Nathan Jones has no desire to make any adjustments. On the right-wing, Robert Snodgrass will be vying for the starting job over Peter Kioso. Due to Jed Steer’s injury in the previous encounter, Harry Isted may be able to remain in goal.

Sonny Bradley is also out with a hernia, and Henri Lansbury and Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu are both questionable for the encounter.

Luton Town predicted lineup

Isted; Burke, Lockyer, Naismith; Bree, Campbell, Osho, Lansbury, Bell; Cornick, Adebayo

