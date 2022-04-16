Countries
Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Updated

13 mins ago

Middlesbrough, who is in seventh place in the Championship, visit Huddersfield Town on Easter Monday. They are seven points behind their opponents, who are in third place.

With a game in hand, Boro can put the Terriers under pressure in the playoff race if they win at Riverside Stadium.

Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Middlesbrough 5/6 BetUK logo
Huddersfield 17/5 BetUK logo
Draw 5/2 BetUK logo

Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town Predictions

Middlesbrough appeared well prepared to make a sustained push for the playoff positions after defeating Peterborough United 4-0 upon their return from the international break.

Chris Wilder’s side, on the other hand, has failed to score in three consecutive games, earning only one point from games against Fulham, Hull City, and Bournemouth. Despite the advantages of holding the latter of both teams to a goalless draw on their home turf, Boro is currently two points outside the top six.

Everyone connected with Huddersfield would have thought that Friday’s home match against Queens Park Rangers was the ideal opportunity to pick up another three points in the race for automatic promotion.

Carlos Corberan, on the other hand, stood helpless as his team twice surrendered a lead against the out-of-form Hoops, eventually settling for a 2-2 draw.

Huddersfield will be under pressure to win all three points after only drawing against QPR. Boro, on the other hand, appears to be the slight favorite for this match, even if it only means a share of the spoils in a competitive match.

Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Huddersfield Town @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town Betting Tips

Middlesbrough will play in this match after a 0-0 draw in the Championship against Bournemouth.

Middlesbrough had 49% possession and 5 shots on goal, one of which was on target. Bournemouth had eight shots on goal, two of which were on target, against their opponents.

Huddersfield had previously drawn 2-2 with Queens Park Rangers in the Championship.

Huddersfield Town had 48% possession and had seven shots on goal, two of which were on target. Harry Toffolo (53′) scored for Huddersfield Town. Queens Park Rangers had 12 shots on goal, three of which were on target. Queens Park Rangers scored with Yoann Barbet (6′ own goal), Luke Amos (43′), and Ilias Chair (58′).

Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town betting tip: Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town to draw @ 5/2 with Bet UK

How to Watch Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town with Bet UK

When is Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town?

Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town will take place on 18th April 2022.

What time does Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town Kick Off?

Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town will kick off at 16:30.

Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield Town Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Middlesbrough Team News

With a calf injury, Dael Fry is a doubt for Middlesbrough, but his replacement Sol Bamba shone in helping his team retain a clean sheet against Bournemouth.

Middlesbrough Predicted Line Up: Daniels; Dijksteel, Bamba, McNair; Jones, Crooks, Howson, McGree, Bola; Sporar, Balogun

Huddersfield Team News

Danny Ward, who wanted to be substituted at halftime against QPR, will almost probably miss this match.

If Corberan wants to shake things up, Josh Koroma might receive the nod ahead of Jordan Rhodes as his substitute, while Duane Holmes could earn the start.

Huddersfield Predicted Line Up: Nicholls; Turton, Lees, Colwill, Toffolo; Hogg, Russell; Holmes, O’Brien, Thomas; Koroma

