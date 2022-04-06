Countries
Home News middlesbrough vs fulham odds prediction betting tips and live stream 6th april 2022

Middlesbrough vs Fulham Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Updated

54 mins ago

on

fulham

Fulham will travel to Middlesbrough knowing that a win would put them in a strong position to gain promotion to the Premier League. While the leaders have a 14-point margin over third place heading into the week, Boro has reclaimed a place in the Championship playoffs after a string of victories.

Middlesbrough vs Fulham Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Fulham 13/10 BetUK logo
Middlesbrough 21/10 BetUK logo
Draw 9/4 BetUK logo

Middlesbrough vs Fulham Predictions

After failing to win their previous two matches, Fulham bounced back with a 2-0 win away to QPR in their most recent fixture. Despite having played an additional game, they now have an eight-point lead over Bournemouth at the top of the league.

Middlesbrough, on the other hand, is in fifth place on the standings with 62 points. They won 18 of the 38 games they played, drew 8 times, and lost 12 times. They are presently in promotional playoff places, but there is a lot of competition among teams vying for a spot in the playoffs.

Both teams will go all out for the three points, knowing that if they falter, they will be pursued by opposing teams. Fulham is well aware that a win will go a great way towards sealing the title, but Middlesbrough will be certain of a spot in the promotion playoffs if they win.

Middlesbrough has gone three games without losing in the league and has preserved a clean sheet in each of those games. They have a nine-game winning streak at home and will be looking forward to the game on Wednesday.

Fulham has been the best team in the Championship this season and currently has the greatest offensive and defensive records. However, they have only won one of their previous three road games and may have to settle for a point this week.

Middlesbrough vs Fulham prediction: Middlesbrough 1-1 Fulham @ 9/4 with Bet UK

Best Football Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Middlesbrough vs Fulham Betting Tips

Middlesbrough will be looking to repeat their 0-4 Championship triumph over Peterborough United.

Middlesbrough had 58 percent possession and 11 shots on goal, five of which were on target, in the game. Marcus Tavernier (26′), Folarin Balogun (49′), Josh Coburn (82′), and Duncan Watmore (90′) scored goals for Middlesbrough. Peterborough United, on the other hand, had 10 shots on goal, two of which were on target.

On the other hand, Fulham will enter the game fresh off a 0-2 Championship victory over Queens Park Rangers.

Fulham had 52 percent possession and 13 shots on goal, seven of which were on target, in the encounter. Aleksandar Mitrovi (14′, 78′) was Fulham’s only goal scorer. Queens Park Rangers, on the other hand, had eight shots on goal, two of which were on target.

Middlesbrough vs Fulham betting tip: Middlesbrough vs Fulham to draw @ 9/4 with Bet UK

How to Watch Middlesbrough vs Fulham Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC. Alternatively, you can follow the Middlesbrough vs Fulham clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from Middlesbrough vs Fulham with Bet UK

When is Middlesbrough vs Fulham?

Middlesbrough vs Fulham will take place on 6th April 2022.

What time does Middlesbrough vs Fulham Kick Off?

Middlesbrough vs Fulham will kick off at 23:45.

Middlesbrough vs Fulham Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Middlesbrough Team News

Martin Payero, Darnell Fisher, and Sammy Ameobi are all slated to miss Wednesday’s game due to injuries. The former is on the verge of returning, while the latter two have been declared out for the remainder of the season.

Middlesbrough Predicted Line Up: Joe Lumley; Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair; Marc Bola, Matt Crooks, Marcus Tavernier, Jonathan Howson, Isaiah Jones; Aaron Connolly, Folarin Balogun

Fulham Team News

Harrison Reed was forced to leave the previous game against Queens Park Rangers due to a cramp and is a doubt for this one. Terence Kongolo is still injured and will miss this week’s game.

Fulham Predicted Line Up: Marek Rodak; Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo, Neco Williams; Jean Michael Seri, Tom Cairney; Bobby Reid, Fabio Carvalho, Harry Wilson; Aleksandar Mitrovic

Best Middlesbrough vs Fulham Free Bets

