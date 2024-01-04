Ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship you can check out our guide on how you can follow a Michigan Wolverines vs Washington Huskies live stream for free, courtesy of BetNow.

Michigan Wolverines vs Washington Huskies Match Info

📅 Date: Monday, 8th January 2024

🏈 Kick-Off: 7:30pm EST

🏟️ Venue: DRG Stadium

🎲 Odds: Michigan: -200 | Washington: +165

Michigan Wolverines vs Washington Huskies Preview

The College Football Playoff National Championship is right around the corner as J.J. McCarthy’s Michigan Wolverines match-up against Michael Penix Jr.’s Washington Huskies for the biggest prize in college football.

Both Michigan and Washington are yet to be handed a defeat this season, but one streak will come to an end in Houston, Texas on Monday night. Michigan, the No. 1 ranked team, earn slight preference in the betting over the No.2 Washington.

McCarthy led the Wolverines to a dramatic overtime victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl, whilst Penix Jr. recorded over 400 yards in the air as Washington pulled off a huge upset against Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

This is the last edition of the tournament that uses a four-team playoff format, with the CFP expanding to 12 teams for the 2024 season. There’s plenty at stake and both sides will be absolutely desperate to get over the line.

If there’s any stage you want to leave a good impression for NFL coaches, this is it and the potential draftees will certainly have it in mind.

Michigan Wolverines vs Washington Huskies Odds And Line

