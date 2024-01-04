College Football

Michigan Wolverines vs Washington Huskies Live Stream: How To Watch National Championship For Free

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read

Ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship you can check out our guide on how you can follow a Michigan Wolverines vs Washington Huskies live stream for free, courtesy of BetNow. 

Michigan Wolverines vs Washington Huskies Live Stream For Free

  1. Open a BetNow account
  2. Deposit funds into your account
  3. Make a deposit into your wallet and begin following the Michigan Wolverines vs Washington Huskies live stream for free

You can follow live commentary of Michigan Wolverines vs Washington Huskies on January 8 for free via BetNow’s website.

100% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

Michigan Wolverines vs Washington Huskies Match Info

📅  Date: Monday, 8th January 2024
🏈  Kick-Off: 7:30pm EST
🏟️  Venue: DRG Stadium
🎲  Odds: Michigan: -200 | Washington: +165

Michigan Wolverines vs Washington Huskies Preview

The College Football Playoff National Championship is right around the corner as J.J. McCarthy’s Michigan Wolverines match-up against Michael Penix Jr.’s Washington Huskies for the biggest prize in college football.

Both Michigan and Washington are yet to be handed a defeat this season, but one streak will come to an end in Houston, Texas on Monday night. Michigan, the No. 1 ranked team, earn slight preference in the betting over the No.2 Washington.

McCarthy led the Wolverines to a dramatic overtime victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl, whilst Penix Jr. recorded over 400 yards in the air as Washington pulled off a huge upset against Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

This is the last edition of the tournament that uses a four-team playoff format, with the CFP expanding to 12 teams for the 2024 season. There’s plenty at stake and both sides will be absolutely desperate to get over the line.

If there’s any stage you want to leave a good impression for NFL coaches, this is it and the potential draftees will certainly have it in mind.

Michigan Wolverines vs Washington Huskies Odds And Line

  • Moneyline: Michigan Wolverines: -200 | Washington Huskies: +165
  • Point Spread: Wolverines (-4.5) -110 | Huskies (+4.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 55.5 –110 | Under 55.5 -110
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From College Football

Latest news

View all
1433663359.0
College Football

LATEST Michgan vs Washington Picks, Odds & Predictions For College Football National Championship

Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 04 2024
USATSI 21877272 168397130 lowres
College Football
Washington Huskies College Football Playoff National Championship Odds
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 04 2024

The Washington Huskies odds to win 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship are +165 as Michael Penix. Jr aims to lead the school to their first title in program history….

College Football
Michigan Wolverines College Football Playoff National Championship Odds
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 04 2024

The Michigan Wolverines odds to win 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship are -200 as J.J. McCarthy aims to lead the Blues to their first title in program history. Michigan…

fq0aycfb4uzpja5c4x9t
College Football
Where Is The College Football National Championship Held? Michigan vs Washington Venue
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 03 2024
USATSI 22208110 168397130 lowres 1
College Football
Which College Football Playoffs Players Will Be Drafted To NFL Teams?
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 02 2024
USATSI 21971482 168397130 lowres
College Football
Washington Huskies vs Texas Longhorns Live Stream: How To Watch College Football Playoffs For Free
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Dec 31 2023
College Football
Michigan Wolverines vs Alabama Crimson Tide Live Stream: How To Watch College Football Playoffs For Free
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Dec 31 2023
Arrow to top