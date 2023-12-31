College Football

Michigan Wolverines vs Alabama Crimson Tide Live Stream: How To Watch College Football Playoffs For Free

Author image
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
2 min read

Ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinals you can check out our guide on how you can follow a Michigan Wolverines vs Alabama Crimson Tide live stream for free, courtesy of BetNow. 

Michigan Wolverines vs Alabama Crimson Tide Live Stream For Free

  1. Open a BetNow account
  2. Deposit funds into your account
  3. Make a deposit into your wallet and begin following the Michigan Wolverines vs Alabama Crimson Tide live stream for free

You can follow live commentary of Michigan Wolverines vs Alabama Crimson Tide on New Year’s Day in the first of two College Football Playoff semifinals for free via BetNow’s website.

Michigan Wolverines vs Alabama Crimson Tide Match Info

📅  Date: Monday, 1st January 2024
🏈  Kick-Off: 5:00pm EST
🏟️  Venue: Rose Bowl
🎲  Odds: Michigan: -125 | Alabama: +105

Michigan Wolverines vs Alabama Crimson Tide Preview

The first College Football Playoff semifinal sees the No. 1 ranked Michigan Wolverines go head-to-head with the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on New Year’s Day.

The Wolverines won a third straight Big Ten championship with a perfect 13-0 record despite head coach Jim Harbaugh missing six games through two different suspensions.

At the beginning of the season it looked almost impossible that Alabama would make the playoffs but a late rally which included a triumphant win over Georgia saw the Crimson Tide win the SEC title.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe proved why he deserves the starting spot after an up-and-down start to the campaign, throwing for 2,718 yards, 23 touchdowns and six picks despite being benched for one game after a loss to Texas.

The Michigan offense has one of the best ground games in the country with running back Blake Corum leading the way, tallying 1,028 yards on 218 carries and 24 touchdowns. At quarterback, J.J. McCarthy finished the year with 17 touchdowns, 2,630 yards and just four interceptions.

Defense is where the Wolverines hang their hat and this is set up to be one of the most entertaining playoff games in recent history.

Michigan Wolverines vs Alabama Crimson Tide Odds And Line

  • Moneyline: Michigan Wolverines: -125 | Alabama Crimson Tide: +105
  • Point Spread: Wolverines (-2.0) -110 | Crimson Tide (+2.0) -110
  • Total Points: Over 45.0 -110 | Under 45.0 -110
Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Arrow to top