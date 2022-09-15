Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News michigan state vs washington prediction odds college football week 3 best bets

Michigan State vs Washington – Prediction & Odds | College Football Week 3 Best Bets

Author image

Updated

16 seconds ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
michigan state

The number 11 ranked Michigan State Spartans head to Washington to face the Huskies in a prime time college football matchup this Saturday. David Evans takes a look at the odds and gives his prediction and best bet for the week three contest.

Week 3 Matchup

#11 Michigan State Spartans (2-0) @ Washington Huskies (2-0)

Where and when?

  • Kick-off: Saturday, 9/17/2022 7:30 pm EDT.
  • Venue: Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA.
  • TV: Live on ABC.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread
Michigan State +140 +3.5
Washington
 -160 -3.5

 

Total
Over 56.5
 -110
Under 56.5
 -110

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline

Best Betting Sites for College Football

$750 Welcome Bonus For NFL
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

100% Up to $50 bonus. Receive up to $50 on each on your first 3 deposits within 100 days of sign up. Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. 		Claim Offer

150% welcome bonus up to $300

Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. 		Claim Offer

200% Welcome Bonus

 Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA 		Claim Offer

Playing as the odds suggest

Both teams enter this week’s contest primed and raring to go after both starting the season 2-0. Washington will face their first real test after starting the opening two weeks as 23.5-point and 31.5-point favorites. They have covered the spread twice, but whether we have learned enough about them from the cupcakes remains to be seen.

The story is much the same for MSU. They’ve had similar spreads and covered both times too, but how much have we learned exactly. Trying to decipher this one will be a lot of educated guessing, quite a bit of fun, and a pinch of special sauce.

How will this game be decided?

MSU football: Jarek Broussard, Jalen Berger propel ground game

This matchup could come down to the Michigan State rushing attack and how successful the Huskies are at stopping it. Spartans RBs, Jarek Broussard and Jalen Berger pack quite the one-two punch this year. Berger is going at 6.9 yards per carry and has 227 yards already this year. His backfield teammate, Broussard is going for 5.4 yards per carry.

This will be a concern to Washington who are ranked 121st of 130 teams in PFF’s (Pro Football Focus) rush defense metric this season. Furthermore, they had issues on run D last year too, allowing 4.9 yards per carry, among the worst in the country. The plan needs to be sell out for the run and hope they’ve improved that aspect of the game or it’s going to be ugly.

Can MSU shoot down Penix’s missiles?

The Washington pass game has been firing pretty well this season. If the run game goes off for MSU, they will need to rely on the arm of Michael Penix, who comes into the game with two 300+ yards games and six touchdowns under his belt. However, the Spartans boast a top 50 pass defense in passing EPA (Expected Points Added) and will be confident they can hold Penix.

Their D has been above average in all facets of the game, but they do cover receivers extremely well. Huskies WR, Jalen McMillan is easily the best wide receiver they have faced, but there are plenty of questions about this Washington team to warrant a pick of MSU in this one.

What is the prediction?

The prediction is the two Spartans running backs are the key to the game. We think they will grind this Huskies D into the ground and send the visiting Michigan State fans home with a victory. If you’re more risk averse, the Spartans on the spread with a 3.5-point start is also one of our best bets this weekend.

Back Michigan State @ +140 with BetOnline

Back Michigan State +3.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens