michael smith vs joe cullen predictions premier league darts betting tips and odds

Michael Smith vs Joe Cullen predictions: Premier League darts betting tips and odds

Updated

2 hours ago

on

2.64567393.jpg.gallery 1

It’s week four of Premier League Darts, and this intriguing quarter-final sees Michael Smith going up against tournament newcomer Joe Cullen in Exeter.

Michael Smith needs to start picking up points and fast if he is to have any chance of making an impact on this year’s Premier League. Joe Cullen has one final appearance to his name thus far and will be hopeful of compounding Smith’s misery in Exeter.

Michael Smith vs Joe Cullen prediction

The bookies have made Smith favourite for this match-up, which does seem somewhat questionable seeing as he is yet to record a win in this year’s Premier League. The World Championship’s losing finalist has bowed out by a 6-3 scoreline in three consecutive weeks, leaving him pointless. Smith is available at 8/11.

Smith has, however, won the last two meetings between these two youngsters of the oche. Cullen has looked unsettled at times in his debut Premier League season. He was outclassed by Jonny Clayton in week one but bounced back to reach a final in week two where he lost to MvG.

Perhaps the bookies are reading too much into their recent head-to-head record for my liking. Cullen is worth a punt at 11/10 in my view. Smith is a confidence player and his confidence couldn’t be much lower at this point in time.

Michael Smith vs Joe Cullen predictions: Joe Cullen to beat Michael Smith @ 11/8 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Michael Smith vs Joe Cullen betting tips

Looking for another Michael Smith vs Joe Cullen tip? If so, we’ve got another one for you below. This time, we’re going to take a look at the market on highest checkout – a market that can be unpredictable, but also sometimes has decent odds.

When it comes to big checkouts, both players have racked up three ton plus finishes to date. But the difference is that Cullen has had a higher best checkout than his opponent three times out of five games, giving him a success rate of 60 per cent in relation to our bet.

Smith on the other hand has had a higher checkout than his opponent one just one occasion from his three games. That’s enough evidence to point to Cullen turning up the heat with a big three-figure checkout at least once to ensure this wager lands.

Michael Smith vs Joe Cullen predictions: Joe Cullen to have the highest checkout of the match at @ 10/11 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Michael Smith vs Joe Cullen match odds

Smith to win @ 8/11 with bet365

Cullen to win @ 11/10 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Michael Smith vs Joe Cullen free bet

