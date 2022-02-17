Michael Smith v Gerwyn Price predictions: Premier League Darts betting tips and odds

It’s week three of Premier League Darts, and this intriguing quarter-final sees Michael Smith going up against the Iceman, Gerwyn Price.

Neither man has managed to start firing this season, although Price took Joe Cullen all the way in last week’s semi-final. Michael Smith’s record of played two, lost two this season really doesn’t reflect his immense abilities, and he’ll be hoping to use this week as a springboard to get his campaign back on track.

Michael Smith v Gerwyn Price prediction

The bookies have Price locked in as favourite for this match-up, giving odds of just 8/13 that the Welshman will triumph. When current form is taken into account, it’s hard to fault the bookies for their stance, and Price’s odds seem to accurately reflect pre-match expectations – but they’re not good enough to merit a bet on.

Instead, we’re going to turn to the handicap markets, in a bid to level the playing field somewhat and tease more tantalising odds from the bookmakers. We initially set our eyes on Price at -1.5, which has odds of 1/1 with bet365, but we don’t think that’s being adventurous enough.

Instead, our pick would be Price to win with a -2.5 handicap – a real show of faith in the abilities of the world number one. We don’t think this faith is unjustified either, as Price took 11 legs in his two matches last week, while Smith is yet to take more than three legs in any 2022 Premier League Darts match.

Michael Smith v Gerwyn Price prediction: Gerwyn Price -2.5 to beat Michael Smith @ 7/2 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Michael Smith v Gerwyn Price betting tips

Looking for another Michael Smith v Gerwyn Price tip? If so, we’ve got another one for you below.

This time, we’re going to take a look at the market on most 180s – a market that can be unpredictable, but also sometimes has decent odds.

When it comes to maximums so far in this tournament, Smith has three, while Price is ahead with five. However, this only tells half a story, as Price has had double the matches as his competitor, so his lead is not unexpected.

The bookies fancy Smith to notch up the most 180s in the match, but we think there’s a great opportunity here. Gerwyn Price is coming into form, while Smith has not hit his top level, and we think that Price could sneak in and hit more maximums than his opponent.

Our urge to pick Price to score the most 180s is only enhanced by the great odds of 7/4 being offered by bet365, so that’s the bet we’re going for, and we’d recommend you do as well.

Michael Smith v Gerwyn Price tip: Gerwyn Price to hit most 180s @ 7/4 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Michael Smith v Gerwyn Price match odds

Smith to win @ 13/1- with bet365

Price to win @ 8/13 with bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Michael Smith v Gerwyn Price free bet

