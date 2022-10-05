Michael Pittman Jr Player Prop Bets And Picks vs Denver Broncos With $1000 NFL Free Bet

Thursday Night offers us a terrific AFC Conference matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr could make for a good bet, and we are offering up some of our very own player prop picks. You can sign up at BetOnline and use your free $1000 bet on either of Thursdays prop bet offerings.
Michael Pittman Jr vs Broncos Player Props Betting Tips
- Michael Pittman Jr over 0.50 TD receptions @ +160 with BetOnline
- Michael Pittman Jr longest reception under 23.5 yards @ +110 with BetOnline
Michael Pittman Jr vs Broncos Tip 1: Michael Pittman Jr over 0.50 TD receptions @ +160 with BetOnline
Pittman missed game two of the season due to injury, and still leads Indianapolis in a number of receiving categories. His targets have decreased significantly since his return, but the Colts need a victory and Pittman is their big-play guy. Ryan will be looking at Pittman often, and if Ryan throws a TD pass or two on Thursday, there’s a good chance Pittman will be on the other side of one of those scoring strikes.
Michael Pittman Jr vs Broncos Tip 2: Michael Pittman Jr longest reception under 23.5 yards @ +110 with BetOnline
As previously mentioned, Pittman’s targets have decreased since returning from injury, and last week his longest reception was 14 yards. Denver allows just 8.4 yards per completion and while we think the Colts wideout could have a big game, he likely won’t have any big receptions against Denver.
