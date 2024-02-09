NFL

Former NFL Wide Receiver Michael Irvin Super Bowl Betting Pick: 49ers To Beat Chiefs With McCaffrey Super Bowl MVP

Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver turned NFL analyst and commentator, Michael Irvin, is predicting a win for the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII. Irvin is backing Christian McCaffrey to win Super Bowl MVP and the 49ers to defeat the Chiefs.

Michael Irvin is certainly still a respected name when it comes to the NFL. The former wide receiver won three Super Bowl’s during his 12 years at the Dallas Cowboys, and is now a popular sports commentator and football analyst too.

Like all analysts and fans, Michael Irvin has an opinion on how he feels Super Bowl LVIII will play out. The legendary Cowboys #88 is not sitting on the fence with his prediction at all, picking the San Francisco 49ers to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs to win their sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Not only that, but Irvin is backing 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey to put in a stellar display, picking up the Super Bowl MVP award in the process. These are two of Michael Irvin’s Super Bowl betting picks ahead of Sunday night’s showdown at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The three-time Super Bowl champion believes McCaffrey could be the difference for the 49ers, and he fully expects them to go on and win their first Super Bowl title since 1994:

“They [49ers] will win and he’ll [McCaffrey] get the MVP. No doubt,” said the former elite wide receiver turned NFL analyst and commentator on The Rich Eisen Show.

“I believe the 49ers have the skill, but it will be hard to match the will of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs. But the 49ers skill could pinch it for me.”

So there you have it. Michael Irvin is confident the San Francisco 49ers will get the job done on Sunday night with his Super Bowl betting pick. If you agree with Irvin, then back the 49ers to win Super Bowl LVIII with the best offshore sportsbooks.

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

