Michael Eaves Super Bowl Betting Pick: Chiefs To Prove Too Strong For Eagles With 30-24 Win

Paul Kelly
ESPN SportsCenter anchor and huge NFL fan, Michael Eaves, is predicting the Kansas City Chiefs to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 30-24 on their way to becoming Super Bowl Champions for the third time on Sunday night.

Michael Eaves Super Bowl Betting Pick

Michael Eaves is a highly respected name when it comes to the NFL and American football broadcasting. The SportsCenter anchor has been at ESPN for over seven years now and certainly knows his NFL.

Ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl, Eaves has given his prediction as to how he sees the game on Sunday night playing out. The now SportsCenter anchor’s Super Bowl betting pick is that the Kansas City Chiefs will overcome the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 30-24 and win their third Super Bowl in the process.

The Kentucky man is not just a big NFL fan, but he is probably more well known for covered the NBA. However, all eyes are on Super Bowl LVII from now until the final whistle late on Sunday night.

Eaves is looking to make it another winning Super Bowl betting pick after correctly predicting that the Los Angeles Rams would beat the Cincinnati Bengals last year. Can the American broadcaster make it two years in a row of winning Super Bowl betting picks?

The Chiefs are certainly a formidable force and have what it takes to win their second Super Bowl in three years.

So there you have it. Michael Eaves is confident the Kansas City Chiefs can get the job done on Sunday night with his Super Bowl betting pick.

Whether Michael Eaves is right or he is wrong, he certainly isn’t sitting on the fence. If you agree with the SportsCenter anchor, then back the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII with the best offshore sportsbooks.

Paul Kelly

Paul has worked in sports as a writer ever since graduating from Liverpool John Moores University back in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism. Paul is comfortable writing about all sorts of different sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, golf, MMA, darts and horse racing. Although based in the UK, Paul's vast knowledge of worldwide sport means he is capable of covering almost any sport, including all the mainstream US sports. Paul has worked for many years now covering sport for BBC Sport and ESBR Boxing, as well as gaining vital experience at BBC Radio 1 and Everton Football Club. During his time at university and in his professional career since, Paul has had the opportunity to attend big live sporting events and work as a reporter on numerous occasions. His experience writing on both live sports and betting content means he is comfortable with all aspects of sports reporting. He has also worked on various UK sports as well as US sports with a list of different gambling companies. As well as writing for SportsLens, Paul currently writes for Augusta Free Press, The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. His wealth of knowledge in a whole host of sports converts into writing in depth stories and providing reliable betting picks regularly.
Paul Kelly

