ESPN SportsCenter anchor and huge NFL fan, Michael Eaves, is predicting the Kansas City Chiefs to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 30-24 on their way to becoming Super Bowl Champions for the third time on Sunday night.

Michael Eaves Super Bowl Betting Pick

Michael Eaves is a highly respected name when it comes to the NFL and American football broadcasting. The SportsCenter anchor has been at ESPN for over seven years now and certainly knows his NFL.

Ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl, Eaves has given his prediction as to how he sees the game on Sunday night playing out. The now SportsCenter anchor’s Super Bowl betting pick is that the Kansas City Chiefs will overcome the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 30-24 and win their third Super Bowl in the process.

The Kentucky man is not just a big NFL fan, but he is probably more well known for covered the NBA. However, all eyes are on Super Bowl LVII from now until the final whistle late on Sunday night.

Eaves is looking to make it another winning Super Bowl betting pick after correctly predicting that the Los Angeles Rams would beat the Cincinnati Bengals last year. Can the American broadcaster make it two years in a row of winning Super Bowl betting picks?

The Chiefs are certainly a formidable force and have what it takes to win their second Super Bowl in three years.

So there you have it. Michael Eaves is confident the Kansas City Chiefs can get the job done on Sunday night with his Super Bowl betting pick.

Whether Michael Eaves is right or he is wrong, he certainly isn’t sitting on the fence. If you agree with the SportsCenter anchor, then back the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII with the best offshore sportsbooks.

