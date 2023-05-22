Golf

Michael Block’s Odds at Charles Schwab Challenge: -110 to Make Cut, 350/1 to Win After Impressive PGA Championship Run

Author image
David Evans
Sports Editor
3 min read
michael block 2
michael block 2

In the wake of his captivating performance at the PGA Championship, Michael Block is now stepping onto the verdant fairways of the Charles Schwab Challenge. A club professional from Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club, Block’s meteoric rise in the world of golf is nothing short of inspiring. He’s stepping into this renowned tournament with odds at -110 to make the cut, translating to roughly a 52% chance.

Block’s Dream PGA Championship Run Leads to Charles Schwab Classic Invite

Michael Block‘s incredible PGA Championship run saw him making the cut, a dream he held close for seven attempts. Playing alongside former world No.1 Justin Rose and four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy, Block made a name for himself. His prowess at Oak Hill earned him the only ace of the week, capping off his Sunday game in style.

This triumphant run led to a rewarding 15th-place finish, earning him the honor of low PGA Pro. His earnings from the PGA Championship surpassed his previous best paycheck of $75,000, raking in close to $300,000. But his journey didn’t end there.

Colonial Sets Up Well For an Old Pro

Following his mesmerizing performance at Oak Hill, Block received an invitation from the tournament director of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Michael Tothe. In response to the unexpected call, Block playfully remarked, “Someone once told me that Colonial sets up good for an old pro like me.” This sets the stage for his upcoming challenge at the iconic Colonial Country Club in Texas.

If you believe the course is setup for an old pro like Block, he is currently -110 to make the cut and earn another paycheck. Although Block is stepping into the Charles Schwab Challenge as a 350/1 chance to win, his recent run at the PGA Championship demonstrates that he is no stranger to overcoming the odds.

The Charles Schwab Challenge provides Block with another opportunity to secure a significant paycheck, continuing his miraculous journey in the world of professional golf.

Beyond this, Block has also secured his spot at next year’s PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club, thanks to his excellent performance at Oak Hill. The world now watches as Block, the humble club pro turned major tournament sensation, prepares to make his mark at the Charles Schwab Challenge. As the anticipation builds, the Block Party is just getting started.

Author image

David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
View All Posts By David Evans
