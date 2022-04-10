Countries
Micah Richards makes Man City vs Liverpool Prediction

Micah Richards makes Man City vs Liverpool Prediction

Updated

6 mins ago

on

Former Manchester City defender Michael Richards believes that the high octane Premier League clash between Manchester City and Liverpool might not live up to the expectations and a draw could be on the cards on Sunday.

Richards also adds that the result on Sunday might not decide the Premier League title either. He believes that there will be a few more bumps along the way.

He said: “Sometimes when these games are so hyped, they never go quite as you expect them to and I think 1-1, too. I’m adamant that there will be more bumps in the road after this, but let’s see.

“If Liverpool win, they will go on and take the title. I could be at peace with that if I knew that City could have the Champions League as a consolation.”

Manchester City are currently one point clear of the Reds in the table and a win on Sunday would widen the gap to four points.

Although a four-point gap might not be insurmountable under normal circumstances, Manchester City have barely shown any vulnerabilities in recent seasons and it is fair to assume that they could go all the way if they manage to win on Sunday.

On the other hand, Liverpool have crucial games coming up against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and a win on Sunday does not guarantee them the title in any way.

Both teams are in red hot form right now and it will be difficult to separate them.

Liverpool have been exceptional at the back in recent weeks and they have kept five consecutive clean sheets in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester City’s world-class attacking unit can breach Jurgen Klopp’s defence on Sunday.

