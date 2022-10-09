Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets Same Game Parlay Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

Sunday sees an AFC East showdown between the Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets. There are some very good props you can play individually or as part of a parlay, and we think we have three solid plays for this contest.
We have three plays you can use towards a Dolphins-Jets same game parlay at Betonline and our three picks could net you $19280.80 from the $1000 NFL free bet which you can claim below.
Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Betting Picks
- Raheem Mostert over 55.5 rushing yards @ -115 with Betonline
- Tyreek Hill over 0.50 TD’s @ +120 with Betonline
- Mike Gesicki over 0.50 TD receptions @ +369 with Betonline
Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Raheem Mostert over 55.5 rushing yards -115 @ Betonline
Miami has some injury concerns, but Mostert is healthy, and I expect him to exceed the oddsmakers number on Sunday. Mostert has rushed for 147 yards, but Miami has been playing from behind the entire season, and Mostert became moot. That won’t be the case Sunday against a New York allows 108 rushing yards per contest, and Miami will be calling Mostert’s number often this Sunday.
Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Tyreek Hill over 0.50 TD’s +120 @ Betonline
Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle might miss this game, but either way Miami is going to need their best playmaker to score the football and Hill will score a TD. The Jets allow 1.3 rushing and 1.8 passing TD’s per contest, and the Dolphins will get Hill the ball as often as possible. If they succeed, and I think that they will, Hill could score multiple TD’s this Sunday.
Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets SGP Parlay Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Mike Gesicki over 0.50 TD receptions +369 @ Betonline
Gesicki has found the end zone once this season and coming off a four target game. Miami QB Teddy Bridgewater will start Sunday in place of injured QB Tua Tagovailoa, the two seemed to have some chemistry. New York allows 1.8 TD passes per contest, and Gesicki is a good candidate to get one.
Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Miami Dolphins
|-180
|New York Jets
|+250