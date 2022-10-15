Countries
miami dolphins vs minnesota vikings same game parlay picks how to place an nfl same game parlay bet on minnesota sports betting sites

Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Picks | How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay Bet On Minnesota Sports Betting Sites

Author image

Updated

2 days ago

on

6 min read

skysports tua tagovailoa miami dolphins 5914652

The new NFL season is taking shape nicely, and we’re beginning to get a fair idea of how some teams’ seasons could go from here on. In week 6, the Miami Dolphins are taking on the Minnesota Vikings and there are a lot of sports betting sites running promos and offers that you can use. In this guide, we’ll show you just how to bet on our Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings same game parlay in Minnesota.

You can sign up on BetOnline to get up to $1000 in same game parlay free bets which can be used on our Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings parlay at +200.

How To Bet On A Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay On Minnesota Sports Betting Sites

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on our Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings same game parlay

Signing up on BetOnline to use their bonus offers is pretty simple, and you can take advantage of their 50% matched deposit to use on our Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings same game parlay below.

Best Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Minnesota Sports Betting Sites

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 with a 125% deposit match (100% sports bonus and 25% casino bonus)

Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

Best Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Picks

Back our Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings SGP @ +200 with BetOnline

Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Vikings to win @ -175 with BetOnline

The Dolphins have lost two games in a row now, having begun the season winning three in a row. That has come down to instability in their starting line-up, thanks to an injury to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and, now, potentially Teddy Bridgewater, who was his backup. Without that offensive edge, we don’t see them bouncing back.

Back Vikings to win @ -175 with BetOnline

Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Total points under 45.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

For one, the total has gone under in 66.66% of the Dolphins’ last 15 games. For another, we just don’t think that this can be a very high-scoring fixture with one of the teams coming in with a fractured offense. The Vikings will do the bulk of the scoring, but when we ask ourselves if the Dolphins can match that or come close, the answer is invariably that they can’t.

Back Total points under 45.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

Can I Bet On Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay In Minnesota?

Anyone in Minnesota can bet on Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings same game parlays with our sportsbooks listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Minnesota or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Minnesota, visit our Minnesota gambling guide.

  • 18 and over
  • Be in Minnesota or any US state
  • Have a valid email address for verification

The Best Minnesota Sports Betting Sites For Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlays Reviewed

Take a look at our pick of the best Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings one game parlay sports betting sites for Minnesota. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the same game parlays by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.

1. BetOnline Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In Minnesota

Claim BetOnline’s 50% deposit match bonus by using the promo code INSIDERS to get free bets of up to $1000 in Minnesota that you can use on the same game parlay for this game.

BetOnline Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Minimum Deposit of $55
      • 10x Rollover Requirement
      • Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000
      • Minnesota Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline NFL Free Bet

2. Everygame Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In Minnesota

Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Picks | How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay Bet On Minnesota Sports Betting SitesYou can also get in on Everygame’s bonus offer of $750 which comes in the form of three 100% matched deposit bonuses of $250 each as you make them, which gives you space to test out various betting strategies.

Everygame Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
      • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
      • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed
Claim Everygame NFL Free Bet

3. MyBookie Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In Minnesota

Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Picks | How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay Bet On Minnesota Sports Betting Sites
For the Dolphins vs Vikings, you can get MyBookie’s $1000 deposit match bonus to use on our same game parlays picks in Minnesota.

MyBookie Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Minimum Deposit of $50
      • 10x Rollover Requirement
      • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
      • Minnesota Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie NFL Free Bet

4. BetUS Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In Minnesota

Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Picks | How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay Bet On Minnesota Sports Betting Sites
Keep and eye out for the $2500 deposit bonus on BetUS for this game, which can be a big boost when you use it for the Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings game, and for the weeks after.

BetUS Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Minimum Deposit of $100
      • 10x Rollover Requirement
      • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
      • Minnesota Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim BetUS NFL Free Bets

5. XBet Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In Minnesota

XBet SportsbookA bonus of $500 through XBet’s 100% deposit match bonus  could set you up nicely for the Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings game, and you can use it to bet on our same game parlay.

XBet Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

      • Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
      • 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus
      • The maximum bonus to be awarded is $500
Claim XBet NFL Free Bet
