Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Picks | How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay Bet On Minnesota Sports Betting Sites

The new NFL season is taking shape nicely, and we’re beginning to get a fair idea of how some teams’ seasons could go from here on. In week 6, the Miami Dolphins are taking on the Minnesota Vikings and there are a lot of sports betting sites running promos and offers that you can use. In this guide, we’ll show you just how to bet on our Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings same game parlay in Minnesota.

You can sign up on BetOnline to get up to $1000 in same game parlay free bets which can be used on our Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings parlay at +200.

How To Bet On A Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay On Minnesota Sports Betting Sites



Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on our Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings same game parlay

Signing up on BetOnline to use their bonus offers is pretty simple, and you can take advantage of their 50% matched deposit to use on our Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings same game parlay below.

Best Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Minnesota Sports Betting Sites



Best Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Picks

Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Vikings to win @ -175 with BetOnline

The Dolphins have lost two games in a row now, having begun the season winning three in a row. That has come down to instability in their starting line-up, thanks to an injury to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and, now, potentially Teddy Bridgewater, who was his backup. Without that offensive edge, we don’t see them bouncing back.

Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Total points under 45.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

For one, the total has gone under in 66.66% of the Dolphins’ last 15 games. For another, we just don’t think that this can be a very high-scoring fixture with one of the teams coming in with a fractured offense. The Vikings will do the bulk of the scoring, but when we ask ourselves if the Dolphins can match that or come close, the answer is invariably that they can’t.

Can I Bet On Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay In Minnesota?

Anyone in Minnesota can bet on Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings same game parlays with our sportsbooks listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Minnesota or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Minnesota, visit our Minnesota gambling guide.

18 and over

Be in Minnesota or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

The Best Minnesota Sports Betting Sites For Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlays Reviewed

Take a look at our pick of the best Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings one game parlay sports betting sites for Minnesota. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the same game parlays by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.

1. BetOnline Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In Minnesota





Claim BetOnline’s 50% deposit match bonus by using the promo code INSIDERS to get free bets of up to $1000 in Minnesota that you can use on the same game parlay for this game.

BetOnline Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000 Minnesota Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days



2. Everygame Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In Minnesota

You can also get in on Everygame’s bonus offer of $750 which comes in the form of three 100% matched deposit bonuses of $250 each as you make them, which gives you space to test out various betting strategies.

Everygame Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250 You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed



3. MyBookie Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In Minnesota



For the Dolphins vs Vikings, you can get MyBookie’s $1000 deposit match bonus to use on our same game parlays picks in Minnesota.

MyBookie Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000 Minnesota Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



4. BetUS Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In Minnesota



Keep and eye out for the $2500 deposit bonus on BetUS for this game, which can be a big boost when you use it for the Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings game, and for the weeks after.

BetUS Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500 Minnesota Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



5. XBet Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In Minnesota

A bonus of $500 through XBet’s 100% deposit match bonus could set you up nicely for the Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings game, and you can use it to bet on our same game parlay.

XBet Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions