Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Picks | How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay Bet On Florida Sports Betting Sites

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

We’re well and truly into the meat of the new NFL season, the phase where patterns have begun emerging and players have hit their strides. It’s week 6 and there are a lot of sports betting sites running promos and offers. We’ll show you how to bet on our Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings same game parlay in Florida using them.

You can sign up on BetOnline to get up to $1000 in same game parlay free bets which can be used on our Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings parlay at +200.

How To Bet On A Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay On Florida Sports Betting Sites



Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on our Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings same game parlay

Signing up to BetOnline could not be easier and you can take advantage of their 50% matched deposit to use on our Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings same game parlay below.

Best Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Florida Sports Betting Sites



Best Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Picks

Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Pick 1: Vikings to win @ -175 with BetOnline

The contrast between the start of the Dolphins’ season and where they are now couldn’t be more stark. Having begun with three wins, the Dolphins have lost in both of the last two weeks and are now without the services of Tua Tagovailoa and potentially Teddy Bridgewater, who was set to replace him. We don’t see them being able to bounce back at home against the Vikings who have had a 4-1 start to the season.

Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Total points under 45.5 @ -110 with BetOnline

We’re tempted to say that with the Dolphins struggling so much for form and to put together a full strength line-up, this could be something of rout. However, their lack of any substanital creative options might just make it so that the scoring here will be one-sided and not very heavy. The total has gone under in 10 of Miami’s last 15 games.

Can I Bet On Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay In Florida?

Anyone in Florida can bet on Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings same game parlays with our sportsbooks listed on this page. All you need is to be anywhere in Florida or the United States, be over 18 years old and be able to complete the simple sign up process. For a full overview of betting in Florida, visit our Florida gambling guide.

18 and over

Be in Florida or any US state

Have a valid email address for verification

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites For Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlays Reviewed

Take a look at our pick of the best Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings one game parlay sportsbooks for Florida. If you are in a state which has not legalized gambling yet, you can still sign up and place the same game parlays by signing up to the sportsbooks on this page.

1. BetOnline Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In Florida





Use BetOnline’s 50% deposit match bonus to get free bets of up to $1000 in Florida by using the promo code INSIDERS when making a deposit.

BetOnline Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Betting Bonus of $1,000 Florida Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days



2. Everygame Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In Florida



Everygame’s bonus offer of $750 is split into three 100% matched deposit bonuses of $250 each, so you get room to tweak your strategies while still having free bets in hand.

Everygame Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

100% deposit bonus up to $250 You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed



3. MyBookie Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In Florida



For the Dolphins vs Vikings, you can get MyBookie’s $1000 deposit match bonus to use on our same game parlays picks in Florida.

MyBookie Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000 Florida Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



4. BetUS Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In Florida



You should definitely be alert to the $2500 deposit bonus on BetUS for this game, which can be a big boost when you use it on our same game parlays for the Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings, and for the weeks after considering the size of the bonus.

BetUS Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500 Florida Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



5. XBet Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings Same Game Parlay Betting Promo In Florida



XBet’s 100% deposit match bonus of up to $500 will be a nice boost to have for the Miami Dolphins vs Minnesota Vikings game, which you can use our same game parlay picks.

XBet Same Game Parlay Betting Offer Terms & Conditions