Miami Dolphins vs Denver Broncos Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
2 min read
Tyreek Hill

The unbeaten Miami Dolphins take on a winless Denver Broncos side on Sunday and ahead of the NFL week 3 action this weekend, we have all the odds and lines available, as well as our picks for the clash.

Dolphins vs Broncos Picks 

  • Tyreek Hill anytime touchdown (-120)
  • Miami Dolphins -6.5 (-110)
Dolphins vs Broncos Pick 1: Tyreek Hill Anytime TD  (-120 with BetOnline)

We are backing Tyreek Hill to score his fourth touchdown this season after just three matches this weekend, with the Miami wide receiver already hitting his best form after just two games played.

Tua Tagovailoa has successfully thrown to Hill on 16 occasions so far this season, more than any other player on his offence by some distance. With Hill likely to see a lot of plays on Sunday, we are confident he can get a touchdown for the third consecutive gameweek in an impressive start to the campaign.

Miami have scored four passing touchdowns in their two matches so far this year, so Hill should get plenty of chances to add to his already impressive scoring tally.

Dolphins vs Broncos Pick 2: Miami Dolphins -6.5 (-110 with BetOnline)

Our second pick for the Dolphins game this weekend is for the hosts to cover the spread which has been set at 6.5 points in their favor this Sunday.

Miami have looked like they are already hitting their best levels early on in the season, with a well run offence convincingly beating the Patriots last weekend by seven points. In week one the Dolphins had a much closer match against the Chargers, but they just scraped past the LA side thanks to a Hill and Tagovailoa masterclass.

The Denver Broncos are an easier opponent on paper than either side Miami have already faced, so they could extend their run to 3-0 this season with a convincing win.

Dolphins vs Broncos Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Miami Dolphins: -290 | Denver Broncos: +235
  • Point Spread: Dolphins (-6.5) -110 | Broncos (+6.5) -110
  • Total Points: Over 48.0 –110 | Under 48.0 -110

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
