Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills Player Props Bets With $750 NFL Free Bet

We have an AFC East battle on Sunday afternoon when the Miami Dolphins meet the Buffalo Bills for Sunday Football.
We have a trio of prop bets you can use towards Sunday’s Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills Sunday Football. You can use our free $750 bet towards any of these props for Sunday’s contest.
Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills Player Props Betting Tips
- Mike Gesicki over 0.5 TD’s @ +260 with Bovada
- Josh Allen over 1.5 TD passes @ +650 with Bovada
- Jaylen Waddle over .50 TD receptions @ +176 with Bovada
Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills Player Props Bets Tip 1: Mike Gesicki over 0.50 TD’s +260
Gesicki hauled in all four of his targets for 41 passing yards with a TD, and he will likely see a few targets this week against a Bills defense allowing just 181 passing yards per contest. That bodes well for Gesicki, and we can expect the Dolphins to be playing from behind and Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa will be forced to throw the ball, and we think Gesicki will be one of his main targets Sunday.
Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills Player Props Bets Tip 2: Josh Allen over 1.5 TD Passes +650
The oddsmakers must not have watched the Miami defensive secondary because they allow 265.5 passing yards per game to the likes of Mac Jones and Lamar Jackson. Allen and his offensive teammates are going to carve the Dolphins secondary up like a Thanksgiving Turkey on Sunday. Allen averages 3.5 TD passes per game, and this is a GREAT number against the leaky Miami secondary.
Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills Player Props Bets Tip 3: Jaylen Waddle over .50 TD receptions +176
This one is along the same line of reasoning as the Gesicki prop. Tagovailoa will be forced to throw the football early and often. Waddle leads Miami with three TD receptions, and it isn’t a stretch to see him find the end zone in what should be a high-scoring affair this Sunday.
Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Miami Dolphins
|+209
|Buffalo Bills
|-250