Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens Picks, Predictions & Odds For Sunday Football

Both sides enter this contest coming off solid wins with strong defensive efforts. Check out what we have for this Sunday AFC Conference matchup.
Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens Betting Picks
- Miami +3.5 points @ +104 with Bovada
- Baltimore under 45 points @ -113 with Bovada
Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens Pick 1:Miami +3.5 points @ +104 with Bovada
Look for the defenses to play a huge role in this AFC Conference matchup. Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa and WR’s Tyreek Hill & Jaylen Waddle could have big days for the Dolphins against a Ravens secondary allowing 307 passing yards to the Jets last week.
The Dolphins are 8-2-1 ATS in their last 11 games overall and 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games following a straight-up win. Back Miami to cover Sunday.
Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens Betting Pick 2: Baltimore 45.5 points @ -113 at Bovada
Both offenses had their ups and downs, but the defense took over and kept their respective sides in the game long enough for their offense to do their thing.
The under is 6-0 in Ravens last 6 games as a favorite and 8-2 in Dolphins last 10 games following a straight-up win. Back the under in this contest.
Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens Prediction
Baltimore is probably the better team here, and they should win this contest on the strength of its defense and the multifaceted offense of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Miami does have a stout defense, but Baltimore has the better defense of the two and should come out on top.
The Ravens are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games after allowing more than 250 yards passing in their previous game and 9-3 ATS vs. a team with a winning record. Back Baltimore to win this game.
Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens Odds
