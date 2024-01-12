The NFL post season kicks off this weekend and we have selected our favourite picks for the Chiefs clash against the Dolphins on Saturday, ahead of the Wild Card playoff round.

Miami Dolphins @ Kansas City Chiefs Picks

Kansas City Chiefs To Cover (-4.5) (-110)

Isiah Pacheco anytime touchdown scorer (-120)

Raheem Mostert anytime touchdown scorer (+140)

Back all three of our picks in a same game parlay @ +700 with BetOnline

Miami Dolphins @ Kansas City Chiefs Picks Explained

Pick 1: Chiefs To Cover @ -110 with BetOnline

Our first selection for Saturday’s huge clash is for the Kansas City Chiefs to advance to the Divisional Round, covering the spread set at 4.5 points in their favour.

Kansas City secured the AFC West title with games to spare this season and having won their last two matches on the bounce, they will be confident they can secure a spot in the Divisional Round next week.

The Chiefs and Dolphins have already met once at Arrowhead Stadium this season, with Kansas City cruising to victory by seven points.

Pick 2: Isiah Pacheco Anytime Touchdown Scorer @ -120 with BetOnline

Our second selection for the Dolphins-Chiefs clash at Arrowhead this weekend is for Isiah Pacheco to find his way into the end zone.

Pacheco has scored nine touchdowns for the Chiefs this year and he certainly showed no signs of letting up in the latter stages of the season – with four touchdowns in his final four games.

The Kansas City running back is just -120 to score a touchdown this weekend, but added to our three selection +700 parlay certainly makes for good reading.

Pick 3: Raheem Mostert Anytime Touchdown Scorer @ +140 with BetOnline

The final pick we have selected for Saturday’s game is for Raheem Mostert to score a touchdown, which would be his 22nd score of the season.

Mostert was rested in the Dolphins final two games this season to recover from a knee injury, but Mike McDaniel is confident that his star running back will return for the Wild Card round.

With Mostert smashing Miami’s franchise record for touchdowns scored in a season already, +140 is a price that can’t be matched for a seriously in form player.

Miami Dolphins @ Kansas City Chiefs Odds

Moneyline: Miami Dolphins: +190 | Kansas City Chiefs: -230

Point Spread: Dolphins (+4.5) -110 | Chiefs (-4.5) -110

Total Points: Over 43.5 –110 | Under 43.5 -110