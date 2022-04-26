Mexico Open Preview: Golf Betting Tips and Predictions

THE PGA TOUR takes us to Vidanta Vallarta, Mexico this week, as some of the best golfers in the world compete in the Mexico Open. This tournament may not be deemed as one of the biggest events on the schedule, but there are still some stellar names in the field as well as a mouth watering prize pot too. Look no further, as we have some excellent betting tips and free bets for you!

Mexico Open Preview

After a compelling Zurich Classic of New Orleans last week where Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay blitzed the field in the doubles tournament, the PGA Tour brings us back to the regular competition this week. Some of the world’s best golfers are heading south of the border in a bid to win the Mexico Open in what should be a fun-filled, eventful week in Mexico.

Only four players in the top 25 of the Official World Golf Rankings are making the trip to Mexico. World number three, Jon Rahm, America’s Daniel Berger and Tony Finau also feature. Mexico’s number one and one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour, Abraham Ancer, also features in a bid to win a tournament in his home country.

Last year, hometown hero Alvaro Ortiz claimed victory on a fantastic score of -23 par He won by three strokes in the end and played some of the best golf we’ve seen from the youngster in his professional golf career. If you think he can go back-to-back, he can be backed at a price of 40/1 with Bet UK.

The prize money for this event is staggering. The prize pot is a tasty $7.3 million, with the winner taking home a tidy $1,314,000. So although this isn’t necessarily regarded as one of the biggest tournaments on the PGA Tour calendar, there is still a mouth-watering prize fund to play for.

Here is who we think has the best chance of winning and giving us a good each-way run at the Mexico Open this week at Vidanta Vallarta Golf Course.

Mexico Open betting tips

Mexico Open Tip 1: Abraham Ancer to win @ 14/1 with Bet UK

We are siding with the home county hero here to claim victory in the Mexico Open.

Despite not having lots of wins to his name, Abraham Ancer is one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour and is highly regarded as one of the best players from tee to green on a regular basis.

Ancer is often hanging about in the top 10 of leaderboards, and is often in contention all the way to the final day. We think the fact he is playing in front of his home county fans and knows the golf course well will play massively into his hands this week.

That mixed with the fact he is only one of four players ranked inside the top 25 in the World Golf Rankings, and is in the best form of the lot of them.

With Ancer’s accuracy off the tee and his strong iron and wedge game, here at SportsLens we think he has every chance of claiming his second PGA Tour win this week.

Certainly one of the leading market contenders at a great price of 14/1 with Bet UK.

Mexico Open Tip 2: Sebastian Munoz to win and each-way @ 28/1 with Bet UK

Probably one of the most under the under appreciated golfers on the PGA Tour.

Sebastian Munoz really only came onto the golfing scene a couple of years ago with a few consecutive top ten finishes and some outstanding golf being played by the Colombian.

He has only won once, like Ancer, on the PGA tour so will be hoping to add to that tally this week in a field where he will see himself as one of the best players competing.

Munoz is an animal off the tee, hitting the ball a mile but not always straight. That could play into his hands this week as Vidanta doesn’t demand accuracy off the tee. With wider fairways and not too punishing rough, that could play into the hands of Munoz if he gets his big drives away off the tee.

Certainly a great each-way shout at a magnificent price of 28/1 with Bet UK.

Other notable mentions

Although Ancer and Munoz are our biggest fancies for potential success this week, here are some other notable players who we think have a good chance at a great price:

Jon Rahm @ 7/1, Carlos Ortiz @ 44/1, Russell Knox @ 60/1, Matt Jones @ 66/1 and Aaron Wise @ 50/1. All prices are with Bet UK.

