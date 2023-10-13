In July, Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Inter Miami officially announced Lionel Messi’s signing. The news had already been confirmed by the Argentine himself, but seeing the official press release still felt surreal to most fans in America. Seeing a player, who has won it all in his career and is widely considered as the best player of all time, was beyond their wildest dreams.

The Herons’ success marked the beginning of a new era for MLS, pushing the league’s popularity to unimaginable levels. Local followers have since spent thousands to catch a glimpse of him on the pitch, while fans around the globe have unhesitantly bought Apple TV+’s MLS Season Pass to enjoy every moment of Messi magic on their screens.

Inter Miami’s inability to qualify for the MLS Playoffs means that Messi will not be in action for a while after the match against Charlotte on October 21. However, smart minds at Apple TV+ have ensured that fans remain hooked to Messi magic even in the off-season, releasing a new docuseries on Messi’s American adventure called: “Messi Meets America”.

‘Messi Meets America’: What It Is & How To Watch

“Messi Meets America” is a six-part docuseries that revolves around the Argentina icon’s switch from France’s Paris (Paris Saint-Germain) to America’s Miami. It is an Apple TV+ exclusive, implying the most convenient way to watch the docuseries is by subscribing to the service.

The first three episodes of the series dropped on Apple TV+ on October 11, meaning users who are already subscribed to Apple TV+ can watch the three episodes right away. The next episode of the series is set to release on November 1. The last two episodes do not have a release date yet.

‘Messi Meets America’: What To Expect From The Show

One of the greatest players to ever play the sport, Messi has lived some unforgettable moments. He has won the FIFA World Cup, the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and multiple league titles. The docuseries, however, does not showcase the aforementioned achievements. It is laser-focused on the 36-year-old’s move to Miami. So, fans who are looking for a holistic overview would be left wanting.

The docuseries features interviews of the people around the club, including Miami co-owner David Beckham, equipment managers, ticket-sellers, and more. The first three episodes spend little time on the soccer aspects, but the remaining three should focus on Miami’s Leagues Cup success, which was heavily influenced by Messi’s heroics. It also shows the impact Messi has had on his teammates, making the interviews of his teammates quite fascinating.

For Messi and Inter Miami fans, it is an unmissable docuseries, even though it falls short on the magic quotient at times.