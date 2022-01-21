It’s nearly that time of year again, when WWE superstars converge on the ring en masse, looking to be the last wrestler standing and winner of the coveted Royal Rumble match.

The current favourite is none other than Brock Lesnar, the recently turned face and current holder of the WWE Championship. However, Vince McMahon isn’t averse to throwing in a few curveballs, so the winner is certainly no foregone conclusion.

Interestingly, Lesnar is already scheduled to wrestle for the WWE Championship at the event, taking on Bobby Lashley. He’s not even declared he’ll be in the Rumble yet, but bookmakers still see him as the favourite to win.

The only other man the bookmakers seem to be considering is Big E, who recently lost the WWE Championship to Lesnar in a fatal five-way match-up at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event.

Other wrestlers with chances of being the last man standing include AJ Styles, Omos and the WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. Johnny Knoxville will also be competing, but it’s highly unlikely he’ll be the winner of such a prestigious event, plus you can even bet on The Rock, even though he’s not wrestled now for a number of years.

Men’s 2022 Royal Rumble winner odds

Odds correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Who will become the next Royal Rumble winner?

Using odds from Bet UK, we’ve calculated the implied probability of each of the biggest names becoming the next winner of the men’s Royal Rumble.

Brock Lesnar 33.3% Big E 20% AJ Styles 10% Roman Reigns 10% Omos 9.1% Drew McIntyre 7.7% The Rock 7.7% Bobby Lashley 6.3% Kevin Owens 6.3% Seth Rollins 5.6%

