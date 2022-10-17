Melvin Gordon vs. Los Angeles Chargers Prop Bets and Picks With $1000 NFL Betting Promo Code

Monday Night offers a terrific AFC West Conference matchup between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers. Broncos RB Melvin Gordon could make for a good bet, and we are offering up some of our very own player prop picks. You can sign up at BetOnline and use your free $1000 bet on either of Monday’s prop bet offerings.
Melvin Gordon vs. Los Angeles Chargers Prop Bets and Picks Betting Tips
- Melvin Gordon Over 2.5 receptions @ +120 with BetOnline
- Melvin Gordon Under 12.5 rushing attempts @ +105 with BetOnline
Melvin Gordon vs. Los Angeles Chargers Prop Bets and Picks Tip 1: Melvin Gordon Over 2.5 receptions @ +120 with BetOnline
Gordon is third in receiving yards and has at least three receptions in two of his past three contests. This matchup could be one where the Broncos are playing from a deficit, and that usually means more passing and probably more balls slung his way.
Melvin Gordon vs. Los Angeles Chargers Prop Bets and Picks Tip 2: Melvin Gordon Under 12.5 rushing attempts @ +105 with BetOnline
Gordon has injury issues and has exceeded the oddsmakers’ number just once, and that was last week at Indianapolis. He was injured in that contest, and since he’s really all Denver has out of the backfield, I suspect the Broncos will be careful with him. Playing from what will likely be a deficit doesn’t hurt much either, and this is a decent price for this prop.
Melvin Gordon vs Los Angeles Chargers Prop Bet Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Denver Broncos
|+194
|Los Angeles Chargers
|-200