Melvin Gordon III Player Prop Bets And Picks vs Indianapolis Colts With $1000 NFL Free Bet

Thursday Night offers us a terrific AFC Conference matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Broncos RB Melvin Gordon III could make for a good bet, and we are offering up some of our very own player prop picks. You can sign up at BetOnline and use your free $1000 bet on either of Thursdays prop bet offerings.
Melvin Gordon vs Indianapolis Colts Player Props Betting Tips
- Melvin Gordon over 53.5 rushing yards @ -115 with BetOnline
- Melvin Gordon under 12.5 receiving yards @ -105 with BetOnline
Melvin Gordon III vs Indianapolis Colts Tip 1: Melvin Gordon III over 53.5 rushing yards @ -115 with BetOnline
Gordon is going to most of the rushing with Javonte Williams out for the foreseeable future. The Colts rushing defense is 31st in rushing DVOA and that bodes well for Gordon and Denver. The Colts allow 3.1 rushing yards per attempt and if Gordon gets 20 touches, and we think that he can, he’ll exceed the total.
Melvin Gordon III vs Indianapolis Colts Tip 2: Melvin Gordon III under 12.5 receiving yards @ -105 with BetOnline
Gordon is the lead back, and he won’t be placed in many, if any, passing situations. Prior to Williams getting injured, Gordon was used as a 3rd down passing option, but last week didn’t see a target, and we don’t expect him to see any balls thrown his way this week.
Indianapolis Colts vs Denver Broncos SGP Parlay Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Indianapolis Colts
|+150
|Denver Broncos
|-179