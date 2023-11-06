Claim the top Melbourne Cup free bets with US sportsbooks that can get you up to $4,250 in horse racing welcome offers to use on today’s big race at Flemington Park.



Vauban is the betting favourite for the 2023 Melbourne Cup, who will be trying to give trainer Willie Mullins his first success in the race.

The former Cheltenham Festival and Royal Ascot winner will be hoping to add the Melbourne Cup to his CV and with Ryan Moore, who won the race in 2014, riding he’s going to have the weight of the bets on his back.

Last year’s winner Gold Trip is also back for more as he tries to become the first repeat winner since Makybe Diva won three in-a-row between 2003 and 2005.

This year’s Caulfield Cup winner Without A Fight will be popular too, while Hollie Doyle will be looking to become only the second female winner of the race with Michelle Payne winning in 2015.

What Time Is The Melbourne Cup In Canada?



📅Date: Monday, 6th November 2023

🕙Time US: 11pm ET or 3pm Australian AEDT Time on 7th November 2023

🏇Racecourse: Flemington, Melbourne (Australia)

📺 TV: Sky Racing

Find out more here about the Melbourne Cup US times.

2023 Melbourne Cup Classic Betting Odds

Vauban 9-2

Gold Trip 9-2

Without A Fight 9-2

Soulcombe 17-2

Breakup 12-1

Lastotchka 20-1

Future History 20-1

Absurde 22-1

Interpretation 22-1

Vow and Declare

Note: Odds are subject to change