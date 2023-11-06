Horse Racing

Melbourne Cup Betting Offer With Bovada: Get $750 In Horse Racing Free Bets

Author image
Andy Newton
Sports Editor
3 min read
The Melbourne Cup betting offer with Bovada will land horse racing fans up to $750 in free bets. Just sign-up today ahead of the race, which will be shown at 11pm US time, and you can also use this leading US offshore sportsbook to bet on ‘the race that stops a nation’ from ANY US State.

Melbourne Cup 2023 Betting Offer With Bovada: $750 Horse Racing Free Bets (75% Deposit Bonus)

Join top US sportsbook Bovada today prior to today’s Melbourne Cup and you can get up to $750 in free bets.

To get the full $750 bonus, you will need to deposit $1000, but you can also deposit a smaller amount – even a $100 first outlay will get you a $75 free bet.

How To Claim Your Melbourne Cup 2023 Betting Offer With Bovada

  1. Create Bovada Account
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets for horse racing betting
Claim $750 Bovada Melbourne Cup 2023 Betting Offer

Bovada Horse Racing Betting Offer For Melbourne Cup 2023: 75% Deposit Bonus (Up to $750 Free Bet)

Place your horse racing bets with Bovada by following the simple steps below.

  • Click on the ‘Horse Racing’ section
  • Click on the Melbourne Cup 2023 markets and pick your bet
  • Select your desired stake and place your bet

Terms & Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

More Bovada Deposit Bonus Examples

  • Deposit $1000 – Get $750 free bet
  • Deposit $300 – Get $225 free bet
  • Deposit $200 – Get $150 free bet
  • Deposit $100 – Get $75 free bet

Melbourne Cup Race Info

📅Date: Monday, 6th November 2023
🕙Time US: 11pm ET or 3pm Australian AEDT Time on 7th November 2023
🏇Racecourse: Flemington, Melbourne (Australia), 2 miles
📺 TV: Sky Racing

Find out more info about the Melbourne Cup race times in the US here.

Why Bet On Melbourne Cup 2023 With Bovada?

Bovada are a fully trusted and regulated US offshore sportsbook that allow you to place bets on the Melbourne Cup 2023 ANY US State – including California and Florida.

How is this possible? This is because Bovada are based offshore so don’t have to adhere to the set US gambling state laws – so you can bet on the Melbourne Cup 2023 in ANY US State.

Plus, they have a fast joining process that doesn’t have any KYC CHECKS and there are also many secure payment options with Bovada – that include credit card and crypto.

Bovada accepts different payments from fiat and crypto methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Litecoin, Bitcoins, BitcoinCash, Avalanche, Binance Coin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Polycon, Ripple, Shiba Inu, Solana, Stellar, Tether, Tron, USD Coin, Money Order, Person to Person, Debit and Credit cards and Wire Transfer.

How To Bet On The Melbourne Cup With Bovada

Once joined and deposited with Bovada, head to their ‘horses’ section in the top navigation.

Find the ‘Australia A’ tab in the horse racing menu and the Melbourne Cup is race number #7.

Bet On The Melbourne Cup in ANY US State With Bovada

With Bovada being based offshore they don’t have to follow any set state gambling rules or restrictions – meaning you can use then to bet in ANY US State.

Why Bet On Horse Racing With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • $750 free bet with 75% deposit bonus
  • Existing customer offers
  • Bet in ANY US State, including California
  • No KYC or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet using crypto options
  • Age restriction: 18 years old+
Andy Newton

Arrow to top