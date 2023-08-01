Paige Lorenze, a name that has been buzzing in the media, has been linked to several high-profile celebrities in the past, including Morgan Wallen and Armie Hammer. But the stunning blonde is currently the girlfriend of tennis player Tommy Paul. However, there’s more to Paige than just her love life. Let’s take a closer look at the life and accomplishments of Paige Lorenze.



Paige Lorenze – Dairy Boy Founder and Social Media Sensation

Apart from being known as the girlfriend of tennis star Tommy Paul, Paige Lorenze is a multifaceted individual with a successful career as an Instagram influencer and model. With around 470k followers on Instagram and over 240k followers on TikTok, she has amassed a significant fan base on social media.

But that’s not all—Paige is also a talented entrepreneur and the founder of Dairy Boy, an apparel brand that celebrates her love for farms and her life in Vermont.

Her time in Wimbledon this year has garnered much attention, with fans comparing her to the late Princess Diana at SW19. But Paige is no princess and is working hard to grow her company.

A Budding Entrepeneur

In an exclusive interview with EssentiallySports, Paige opened up about her relationship with Tommy Paul, expressing her excitement and pride over his success at the Australian Open. But being a successful entrepreneur herself, she also discussed the challenges of maintaining a sense of balance while on the road, managing her businesses, and exploring new cities.

Her company, Dairy Boy, has been flourishing, and its products reflect her love for Vermont and timeless basics. Recently, some tennis players were spotted wearing the American trucker hats from Dairy Boy, showing the brand’s broad appeal.

Heartbroken in the Past, Paige Now Happy in Relationship with Tommy Paul

Paige’s journey to fame hasn’t been without its share of hardships. She was previously linked to actor Armie Hammer, and their relationship ended on a sour note, with Paige sharing some harrowing experiences from their time together. Additionally, her relationship with Morgan Wallen ended due to his alleged infidelity, leaving her heartbroken.

Despite the ups and downs in her love life, Paige remains focused on her personal and professional growth. Her dedication to her work is evident, with her YouTube channel being her favorite platform for content creation. She also continues to be involved in skiing, a passion she cultivated since childhood.

As Paige Lorenze continues to cheer on Tommy Paul in his tennis endeavors, fans can’t help but wonder if she might be the one for him. The couple often posts sweet tributes to each other on social media, showing their support and affection.

Paige Lorenze shines as a strong, independent woman with a promising career and a genuine love for her partner. With her entrepreneurial ventures flourishing and her influence growing on social media, Paige Lorenze proves that she’s much more than just a celebrity girlfriend. She is carving her own path to success and embracing her true self with pride.

