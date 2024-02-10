NFL

Meek Mill Backs Travis Kelce To Have Over 49.5 Receiving Yards In Million-Dollar Super Bowl Bet

Cai Parry
Rapper Meek Mill has backed Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to have over 49.5 receiving yards against the San Francisco 49ers in a $1,000,000 bet ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers go head-to-head at the Super Bowl on Sunday, and as kickoff nears ever closer – the high-roller bets continue to roll in.

Rapper Rubi Rose revealed that she’s placed a $1,000,000 bet on the championship match, with her selections favoring the Chiefs. Drake is another celebrity who is known for his high-stake wagers, however he is yet to reveal his selections for Sunday’s battle at the Allegiant Stadium.

Mattress Mack, perhaps the most notorious NFL bettor having staked millions on the sport in the past, has confirmed that he does not have a pick for this season’s finale.

Some of the biggest Super Bowl bets from members of the public range from a reported $500,000 to $1,000,000, with the majority of these backing a 49ers moneyline.

Another rapper who has put his money where his mouth is, is Meek Mill. The Philadelphia-born musician, along with a whole host of other celebrities, has teamed up with sportsbook PrizePicks to pick four Super Bowl player prop selections in a bet worth $1,000,000.

PrizePicks revealed Meek Mill’s four picks over on their Twitter/X account.


Mill’s first selection is a combination bet for both quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy to have fewer than 1.5 interceptions. He also backed 49ers’ star running back Christian McCaffrey to have over 0.5 rushing + receiving touchdowns.

His final two selections go in favor of Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco. Mill has selected Kelce to have over 49.5 receiving yards, and has also backed Pacheco to have more than 20.5 rushing yards in his first five attempts on Sunday.

Meek Mill Million-Dollar Super Bowl Bet In Full

  • Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) & Brock Purdy (49ers) – Under 1.5 Interceptions
  • Christian McCaffrey (49ers) – Over 0.5 Rushing+Receiving Touchdowns
  • Travis Kelce (Chiefs) – Over 49.5 Receiving Yards
  • Isiah Pacheco (Chiefs) – Over 20.5 Rushing Yards In First 5 Attempts
Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby.
