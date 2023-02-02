Site News

Mecole Hardman Unlikely To Play In Super Bowl

Owen Jones
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman seems unlikely to play according to head coach Andy Reid.

 

After sitting out since Week 9 with a pelvis injury, Hardman appeared in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He still wasn’t quite 100% in his return from injury. He fought through discomfort and pain to help his team make it to Super Bowl LVII. Hardman was tackled awkwardly and aggravated his pelvis injury in the AFC Championship.

Reid hasn’t ruled Hardman out yet, but this seems about as close to ruling a player out as you can get without actually doing it. It’s safe to say that it’d take a miraculous recovery for Hardman to be able to get to a spot where he could play in Arizona next weekend.

A 2019 NFL draft pick by the Chiefs, Hardman is in the final year of his rookie contract. He’s slated to be an unrestricted free agent in March. With a weaker class of receiving talent, it’s possible that he’s one of the more coveted free agents out there.

Should this be the end of his time in Kansas City, Hardman will have finished his Chiefs career with 26 starts in 57 regular-season appearances. He recorded 151 receptions for 2,088 yards and 16 receiving touchdowns in those games. He also added plus 20 carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns. On special teams, he managed 62 punt returns for 555 yards and a touchdown.

Hardman appeared in 10 career playoff games, including Super Bowl LIV and Super Bowl LV. During those 10 games, he caught 22 passes for 226 yards and two scores. He also contributed 11 carries for 110 yards and a rushing touchdown.

For the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs are one point underdogs according to Missouri sports-books.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
