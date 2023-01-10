Mattress Mack Loses Over $3 Million Dollars Betting On TCU

Mattress Mack made his return to betting on Monday night as he staked over $3 million on underdogs TCU to beat Georgia in the College Football National Championship final, however this time Mack did not come out on top.

Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale is no stranger to placing absolutely enormous bets on the sports he loves as well as backing teams from the state he is from – Texas, so it was no surprise on Monday when Mack revealed his huge bet for the College Championship final.

After being paid out $75 million at the end of last year for his World Series Astros bet, Mack decided to wager a relatively low sum (for him) of just over $3million on the TCU Horned Frogs to cause an upset in the College Football Championship final, but as always there was a catch.

I may look different, but the opportunity should look familiar! Think Astros promotion at @GFToday, with the Frogs on Monday Night. Here's your chance to reward yourself with a great night's sleep, and it could be on us! Go Frogs!! Promotion details at: https://t.co/VTcuLvkeXL pic.twitter.com/sY7U0cAdcC — @MattressMack (@MattressMack) January 5, 2023

Mack has been selling his mattresses at $3,000 or more and if his bet on TCU won, he was going to not only give the customers their money back but DOUBLE it and let them keep the mattress. Customers will have been eager to take advantage of one of Mack’s famous deal’s, however the risk certainly did’t pay off this time.

TCU got absolutely hammered in the final by a far superior Georgia Bulldogs side, who remain undefeated at the end of the season with a 15-0 record following their 65-7 win over TCU.

Mack’s exact bets on the game were $1.5 million on TCU at +370 with DraftKings, $1.5 million on TCU at +400 with Caesars Sportsbook, and $130,000 on TCU at +380 with WynnBet. However the 71-year old with an estimated net worth of $300 million certainly won’t be losing any sleep over the loss, as he will have probably even seen profit from his mattress promotion as well.

The most disappointing thing about Mack’s bet is that he even made a promotional hype video for TCU to win the final, which obviously backfired in a massive way. Watch the full video below.

MATTRESS MACK REALLY DROPPED A HYPE TAPE FOR HIS $3M TCU NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP BET WITH A PURPLE LAMBO 😭 (w/ @gallerysports @MattressMack) pic.twitter.com/X3BJgeOfA2 — br_betting (@br_betting) January 5, 2023

Content You May Like