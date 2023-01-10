American Football

Mattress Mack Loses Over $3 Million Dollars Betting On TCU

Author image
Olly Taliku
3 min read
Twitter
mattress mack tcu
mattress mack tcu
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Mattress Mack made his return to betting on Monday night as he staked over $3 million on underdogs TCU to beat Georgia in the College Football National Championship final, however this time Mack did not come out on top. 

Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale is no stranger to placing absolutely enormous bets on the sports he loves as well as backing teams from the state he is from – Texas, so it was no surprise on Monday when Mack revealed his huge bet for the College Championship final.

After being paid out $75 million at the end of last year for his World Series Astros bet, Mack decided to wager a relatively low sum (for him) of just over $3million on the TCU Horned Frogs to cause an upset in the College Football Championship final, but as always there was a catch.

Mack has been selling his mattresses at $3,000 or more and if his bet on TCU won, he was going to not only give the customers their money back but DOUBLE it and let them keep the mattress. Customers will have been eager to take advantage of one of Mack’s famous deal’s, however the risk certainly did’t pay off this time.

TCU got absolutely hammered in the final by a far superior Georgia Bulldogs side, who remain undefeated at the end of the season with a 15-0 record following their 65-7 win over TCU.

Mack’s exact bets on the game were $1.5 million on TCU at +370 with DraftKings, $1.5 million on TCU at +400 with Caesars Sportsbook, and $130,000 on TCU at +380 with WynnBet. However the 71-year old with an estimated net worth of $300 million certainly won’t be losing any sleep over the loss, as he will have probably even seen profit from his mattress promotion as well.

The most disappointing thing about Mack’s bet is that he even made a promotional hype video for TCU to win the final, which obviously backfired in a massive way. Watch the full video below.

Content You May Like

 

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku

Twitter
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Derek Carr Next Team Odds
American Football

LATEST Derek Carr Next Team Odds: Jets in Pole Position For Veteran QB After Being Benched By Las Vegas

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  20h
cst.brightspotcdn
American Football
Bill Belichick confirms return to New England Patriots next season
Author image Joe Lyons  •  22h

Bill Belichick has confirmed that he will return to the New England Patriots next season for his 24th campaign as head coach. The 70-year-old is widely regarded as the greatest…

Seahawks playoffs
American Football
Seahawks and Dolphins Secure Last Play-off Spots As The Packers Lose Out
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 9 2023

The Detroit Lions came out 20-16 winners against the Packers on Sunday night, which meant that the Seahawks were able to snatch the final playoff place from underneath Aaron Rodgers…

1237989468.0
American Football
2023 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule Confirmed
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 9 2023
Joe Mixon
American Football
Joe Mixon Takes Dig At NFL Postseason Seeding Changes Following Cancelled Game vs Bills
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 6 2023
Screenshot 2023 01 05 at 17.16.03 copy
American Football
NFL unlikely to resume Bengals vs Bills game, various options being discussed
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 5 2023
Screenshot 2479 e1670521183845 832x447 1
American Football
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe clash live on Undisputed over Damar Hamlin tweet
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 5 2023
Arrow to top