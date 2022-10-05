Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets And Picks vs Denver Broncos With $1000 NFL Free Bet

Thursday Night offers us a terrific AFC Conference matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Colts QB Matt Ryan usually makes for a good bet, and we are offering up some of our very own player prop picks. You can sign up at BetOnline and use your free $1000 bet on either of Thursdays prop bet offerings.
Matt Ryan vs Denver Broncos Player Props Betting Tips
- Matt Ryan over 233.5 passing yards @ -110 with BetOnline
- Matt Ryan over 1.5 passing TD’s @ +124 with BetOnline
Matt Ryan vs Denver Broncos Tip 1: Matt Ryan over 233.5 passing yards @ -110 with BetOnline
Denver has a pretty dependable passing defense, but with the possibility that RB Jonathon Taylor might not play, Ryan will be slinging it. The Colts signal-caller has thrown for +300 yards twice this season, and we expect Ryan to throw for at least 233.5 yards or more on Thursday night.
Matt Ryan vs Denver Broncos Tip 2: Matt Ryan over 1.5 TD passes @ +124 with BetOnline
Ryan has thrown two TD passes in his last two outings and with the Colts being underdogs and maybe missing Jonathan Taylor, expect Indianapolis to win the game on Ryan’s arm. Denver has put up good defensive numbers, but Ryan is a veteran and probably a better QB than what the Broncos have faced thus far.
