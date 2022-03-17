Matt Chapman Tip for Gold Cup – Cheltenham Day 4 Tips

Here is the Matt Chapman Gold Cup tip for the centrepiece race of the Cheltenham Festival. Read all about the horse that Chappers, ITV Racing’s motormouth in the betting ring, is backing for the blue riband steeplechase this year.
Matt Chapman Gold Cup Tip
- 3:30 – Galvin in the Cheltenham Gold Cup at 3/1 with BetUK
Matt Chapman Gold Cup Tip – Galvin
“I have always been one for stamina over speed in the Gold Cup,” said Chappers. “And, on that basis, will back Galvin for the win. He has every chance for Gordon Elliott. Galvin is improving with every race. He did well to deny A Plus Tard last time [at Leopardstown].
“Al Boum Photo has of course won two Gold Cups already and, while he was meant to be raced more season, comes here with strong claims of being in the frame again. If he scores, he will do what Kauto Star did which is regain his crown.”
It’s an each way play on Al Boum Photo but the main Matt Chapman Cheltenham Gold tip this year is Galvin, a 3/1 chance with BetUK to build on his National Hunt Chase at the Festival last season.
