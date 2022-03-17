Matt Chapman Tips for Cheltenham – Top Cheltenham Tips for Friday Card

The last batch of Matt Chapman Cheltenham tips are in after he put up two winners, a second and a third on Thursday. It’s Gold Cup day and the Festival concludes, so here are his latest fancies. All seven selections combine for a massive 117936/1 accumulator.

Matt Chapman Cheltenham Tips for Friday

1:30 – Fil D’Or each way in the Triumph Hurdle at 6/1 with BetUK

each way in the Triumph Hurdle at 6/1 with 2:10 – West Cork each way in the County Hurdle at 8/1 with BetUK

each way in the County Hurdle at 8/1 with 2:50 – Hillcrest in the Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle at 3/1 with BetUK

in the Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle at 3/1 with 3:30 – Galvin in the Cheltenham Gold Cup at 3/1 with BetUK

in the Cheltenham Gold Cup at 3/1 with 4:10 – Billaway in the Festival Open Hunters Chase at 9/4 with BetUK

in the Festival Open Hunters Chase at 9/4 with 4:50 – Elimay in the Mrs Paddy Power Mares Chase at 2/1 with BetUK

in the Mrs Paddy Power Mares Chase at 2/1 with 5:30 – Five O’Clock each way in the Martin Pipe at 11/1 with BetUK

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Matt Chapman Tips for Cheltenham – Triumph Hurdle, Fil D’Or (EW)

Opening with the Triumph Hurdle (1:30), Chappers thinks there is some solid each way value in Fil D’Or. He chased home favourite Vauban in Grade 1 company at Leopardstown last time out, so can hit the frame again with BetUK making him a 6/1 shot for the top four-year-old hurdlers contest. Fil D’Or is the first of the Matt Chapman Cheltenham tips on Gold Cup day.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Matt Chapman Cheltenham Tips – County Hurdle, West Cork (EW)

In the first handicap of the card, the County Hurdle (2:10), Chappers likes Greatwood winner West Cork. Defying a lengthy racecourse absence to win at Cheltenham in November, he has since had a midwinter break.

West Cork goes well fresh and the Skelton team have a good record in this race. It’s that combination that swings it and means he’s among Matt Chapman tips for Cheltenham on Friday with BetUK going 8/1 about his chances and paying extra places.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Matt Chapman Tips for Cheltenham – Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle, Hillcrest

A stamina-sapping renewal of the Albert Bartlett (2:50) could be tailor-made for Hillcrest, according to Chappers. Henry Daly’s horse sluiced through the Haydock mud last time out to win a recognised trial for this race.

That run caught many expert eyes. Course winner Hillcest is another of the Matt Chapman Cheltenham tips on day 4 and 3/1 with BetUK to follow-up on ground that should suit.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Matt Chapman Cheltenham Tips – Cheltenham Gold Cup, Galvin

Chappers says side with stamina over speed in the feature Cheltenham Gold Cup (3:30) and Galvin is all about that. After winning the National Hunt Chase at last year’s Festival, this horse has done nothing but improve on his return to the Gordon Elliott stable.

Also of interest each way is Al Boum Photo but the main Matt Chapman tips for Cheltenham on the Gold Cup say Galvin is the one. He is also 3/1 with BetUK to land the blue riband steeplechase and Festival feature.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Matt Chapman Tips for Cheltenham – Festival Open Hunters Chase, Billaway

Third time could be the charm for Billaway in the Festival Open Hunters Chase (4:10). Chappers feels he was very unlucky not to win this last year. Billaway lost out on the nod, having finished second the previous season too. Undeterred by that, he’s also among Matt Chapman Cheltenham tips on Gold Cup day.

Trainer Willie Mullins now has cheekpieces on Billaway. Crack amateur Patrick Mullins has already ridden two winners for his dad in Stattler and Facile Vega at the meeting too. Billaway is 9/4 with BetUK to make it third time lucky here.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Matt Chapman Cheltenham Tips – Mrs Paddy Power Mares Chase, Elimay

Last year’s Mares Chase (4:50) runner-up Elimay can go one better, according to Chappers. She bumped into a dual Grade 1 winner in Colreevy 12 months ago. This renewal doesn’t appear to have a mare of that calibre in it. Elimay is 2/1 with BetUK and the penultimate of Matt Chapman tips for Cheltenham this Friday.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Matt Chapman Tips for Cheltenham – Martin Pipe, Five O’Clock (EW)

And finally, in the concluding Festival race the 2m 4f Martin Pipe (5:30) for conditional jockeys, Chappers is with Five O’Clock. Another Mullins mount, the booking of Jack Foley catches his eye.

Five O’Clock hasn’t run in two years since finishing an unlucky in-running seventh. A 735-day racecourse absence doesn’t stop this horse completing the Matt Chapman Cheltenham tips on day 4. Five O’Clock is 11/1 with BetUK paying extra places.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Cheltenham Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

All Matt Chapman Cheltenham Tips for Day 4 of the Festival

More Cheltenham Free Bets Here