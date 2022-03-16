Matt Chapman Tips for Cheltenham – Top Cheltenham Tips for Thursday

There are more Matt Chapman Cheltenham tips for St Patrick’s Thursday after another winner and a couple of placed horses on Ladies Day. See his latest fancies for the day 3 of the big meeting.

Matt Chapman Cheltenham Tips for Thursday

1:30 – Galopin Des Champs in the Turners Novices Chase at 5/4 with BoyleSports

in the Turners Novices Chase at 5/4 with 2:10 – Third Wind each way in the Pertemps Final at 20/1 with BoyleSports

each way in the Pertemps Final at 20/1 with 2:50 – Allaho in the Ryanair Chase at 4/6 with BoyleSports

in the Ryanair Chase at 4/6 with 3:30 – Thyme Hill in the Stayers Hurdle at 4/1 with BoyleSports

in the Stayers Hurdle at 4/1 with 4:10 – Spiritofthegames each way in the Plate Handicap Chase at 16/1 with BoyleSports

each way in the Plate Handicap Chase at 16/1 with 4:50 – Dinoblue in the Ryanair Mares Novices Hurdle at 5/2 with BoyleSports

in the Ryanair Mares Novices Hurdle at 5/2 with 5:30 – Come On Teddy in the Kim Muir Challenge Cup at 12/1 with BoyleSports

Matt Chapman Cheltenham Tips – Turners Novices Chase, Galopin Des Champs

There’s one of the duels of the Festival in the opening Grade 1 Turners Novices Chase with Chappers siding with Galopin Des Champs over Bob Olinger. This Willie Mullins mount looks a natural over fences in his view.

It’s a two-horse race on paper and a small field. An uncontested lead for last year’s Martin Pipe scorer Galopin Des Champs could well be on the cards. The first of the Matt Chapman Cheltenham tips for Thursday is a 5/4 chance with BoyleSports for another big win.

Matt Chapman Cheltenham Tips – Pertemps Final, Third Wind (EW)

Chappers takes a chance on Third Wind each way in the 3m Grade 3 Pertemps Final (2:10). This is always a tricky race for punters and tipsters alike, simply because of how the qualifiers work.

Back down the mark he ran fourth off in this two years ago, Third Wind is the second of the Matt Chapman Cheltenham tips for day 3 of the meeting. Hughie Morrison’s runner is a 20/1 shot with BoyleSports, who pay six places.

Matt Chapman Cheltenham Tips – Ryanair Chase, Allaho

A confident selection by Chappers, Allaho is well-fancied to repeat in the Ryanair Chase (2:50). He won this St Patrick’s Thursday co-feature event easily last season and has looked just as good this term.

The NAP among Matt Chapman Cheltenham tips today, Allaho can further enhance Mullins’ record in the Ryanair. He is all the rage at 4/6 with BoyleSports to win this for the second season running.

Matt Chapman Cheltenham Tips – Stayers Hurdle, Thyme Hill

Chappers likes the laid out Thyme Hill in the Stayers Hurdle odds (3:30). Fourth in the Albert Bartlett a couple of seasons ago, he was second to re-opposing rival Champ in the Long Walk at Ascot when last in action.

Hobbs had a horse run well in defeat at the Festival on Ladies Day, so that bodes well for the latest of Matt Chapman Cheltenham tips for today. Thyme Hill is 4/1 with BoyleSports to take this wide-open renewal.

Matt Chapman Cheltenham Tips – Plate Handicap Chase, Spiritofthegames (EW)

In the Grade 3 Festival Plate Handicap Chase (4:10), Chappers thinks Spiritofthegames can sneak into the frame. This Dan Skelton runner brings plenty of Cheltenham experience to the table.

Now dropped another pound in the weights, Spiritofthegames is a horse this pundit likes and often puts up. That’s why it’s no surprise to see him among Matt Chapman Cheltenham tips for day 3 at 16/1 with BoyleSports paying extra places.

Matt Chapman Cheltenham Tips – Ryanair Mares Novices Hurdle, Dinoblue

In the penultimate Grade 2 novice hurdle for mares, Dinoblue is the selection for Chappers. Many tipsters have put this one forward in the build-up to the Festival.

Dinoblue, a runner for Mullins and JP McManus, bolted up on her only career start at Clonmel. The market speaks for her, so she’s among Matt Chapman Cheltenham tips at 5/2 with BoyleSports to build on that impressive debut.

Matt Chapman Cheltenham Tips – Kim Muir Challenge Cup, Come On Teddy

Chappers likes the still unexposed Come On Teddy for the concluding Kim Muir (5:30). Third in the Pertemps Final on this card last season, trainer Tom George books Will Biddick for the ride in this amateur jockeys’ handicap chase.

The last of the Matt Chapman Cheltenham tips is in his view well-handicapped. Come On Teddy is a 12/1 chance with BoyleSports here and could go well now stepping up in trip.

