Matt Chapman Cheltenham Tips – 7 Festival Fancies for Wednesday from ITV Racing Pundit

Read more Matt Chapman Cheltenham tips for day 2, Ladies Day of the Festival. The ITV Racing pundit had two winners and two of his each way picks placed on Tuesday, so let’s see how he does on Wednesday!

Matt Chapman Cheltenham Tips for Wednesday

1:30 – Sir Gerhard in the Ballymore Novices Hurdle @ 4/6 with LiveScore Bet

in the Ballymore Novices Hurdle @ 4/6 with 2:10 – Bravemansgame in the Brown Advisory Novices Chase @ 5/2 with LiveScore Bet

in the Brown Advisory Novices Chase @ 5/2 with 2:50 – Gowel Road each way in the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle @ 8/1 with LiveScore Bet

each way in the Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle @ 8/1 with 3:30 – Shishkin in the Queen Mother Champion Chase @ 5/6 with LiveScore Bet

in the Queen Mother Champion Chase @ 5/6 with 4:10 – Diesel D’Allier each way in the Cross Country Chase @ 14/1 with LiveScore Bet

each way in the Cross Country Chase @ 14/1 with 4:50 – Thyme White each way in the Grand Annual Chase @ 10/1 with LiveScore Bet

each way in the Grand Annual Chase @ 10/1 with 5:30 – James’s Gate in the Champion Bumper @ 16/1 with LiveScore Bet

Bet £10 Get £40 In Cheltenham Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+ Offer Terms New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Matt Chapman Cheltenham Tips – Sir Gerhard, Ballymore Novices Hurdle

Chappers thinks Willie Mullins has picked out a much easier race for Sir Gerhard in the opening 2m 5f Ballymore Novices Hurdle (1:30) than if he had run in the Supreme yesterday. The market agrees. It’s no surprise that the first of Matt Chapman Cheltenham tips for day 2 of the meeting is 4/6 with LiveScore Bet to follow-up on last year’s Champion Bumper win at the Festival.

Brown Advisory Novices Chase – Bravemansgame

Bravemansgame has come into his own fences, and Chappers isn’t alone in expressing that opinion. He thinks Paul Nicholls’ runner will be hard to beat in the 3m Brown Advisory Novices Chase (2:10). The second selection in Matt Chapman Cheltenham tips for Ladies Day is a 5/2 chance with LiveScore Bet to make it five from five over fences.

Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle – Gowel Road (EW)

Course and distance winner Gowel Road interests Chappers in the first handicap of the day. The 2m 5f Coral Cup track and trip suits this locally trained horse from the Nigel Twiston-Davies stables. At odds of 8/1 with LiveScore Bet, the third of Matt Chapman Cheltenham tips for Wednesday of the Festival looks a solid each way play.

Matt Chapman Cheltenham Tips NAP – Queen Mother Champion Chase – Shishkin

A banker for Chappers, bet on Shishkin is his advice in the feature 2m Queen Mother Champion Chase (3:30). Already a dual Festival winner including over course and distance in the Arkle 12 months ago, this unbeaten chaser can go in again. The NAP of Matt Chapman Cheltenham tips today is odds on in the regular betting, but an enhanced 50/1 offer is available to new customers that join 888Sport.

Cross Country Chase – Diesel D’Allier (EW)

In the Cross Country (4:10), Chappers like Diesel D’Allier each way. A course and distance handicap winner last time out, he could well sneak into the frame. Tiger Roll on his possible swansong is the headline act here. Diesel D’Allier is among Matt Chapman Cheltenham tips for day 2, however, with LiveScore Bet going 14/1 and four places.

Grand Annual Chase – Thyme White (EW)

Another big handicap, the Grand Annual (4:50) selection by Chappers is Thyme White each way. He liked what he saw from this Nicholls horse at Doncaster last time out. Thyme White may have a workable mark. The penultimate selection in Matt Chapman Cheltenham tips for Ladies Day is 10/1 with LiveScore Bet to make it third time lucky at the Festival.

Champion Bumper – James’s Gate

Although Chappers respects the top two in the Cheltenham betting, Facile Vega and American Mike, he takes a chance on James’s Gate in the concluding Champion Bumper (5:30). He can only improve for a debut success at Punchestown. The last of the Matt Chapman Cheltenham tips today is a 16/1 shot with LiveScore Bet to follow-up.

