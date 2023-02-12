Super Bowl Sunday is the perfect opportunity to educate yourself on how Massachusetts sports betting is made possible through legal and licensed offshore sportsbooks.
How To Bet Legally On The Super Bowl In Massachusetts
Offshore sportsbooks represent a legal alternative for those residing in states where sports betting is yet to be passed into law, and Massachusetts natives can sign up ahead of the Super Bowl down below.
- Sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2,000
- Receive a 50% deposit match up to $1000
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
1.
$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
Claim Offer
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
Is Super Bowl Betting Legal In Massachusetts?
Massachusetts sports betting remains unavailable for regulated sportsbooks until such time the state decides to pass a bill, but offshore betting sites are a safe, legal and licensed alternative for fans of the NFL to bet on the Super Bowl this weekend.
Super Bowl Betting For Massachusetts Residents
One of the biggest dates on the sporting calendar for bettors is the Super Bowl, and luckily for those living in Massachusetts, BetOnline make it possible to wager on the action despite the restrictive state laws.
Offshore sportsbooks typically come with a variety of added features that are hard to come by on traditional, regulated sites, and with next-to-no ‘Know Your Customer’ checks, users can begin betting following a hassle-free sign up process.
- Email and password is all that is needed
- Anyone 18+ in any state can wager
- Crypto is an accepted payment methods
- More comprehensive prop markets and better odds
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
1.
$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
Claim Offer
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
Content You May Like
- Best Online Sportsbooks – We tested and reviewed the best sports betting sites.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Guide of top-rated betting apps available in the US.
- Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks – We compared the best sites when it comes to Bitcoin betting