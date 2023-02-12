American Football

Massachusetts Sports Betting Update: How To Bet On Super Bowl Today In MA

Charlie Rhodes
2 min read
Massachusetts Sports Betting
Massachusetts Sports Betting

Super Bowl Sunday is the perfect opportunity to educate yourself on how Massachusetts sports betting is made possible through legal and licensed offshore sportsbooks.

How To Bet Legally On The Super Bowl In Massachusetts

Offshore sportsbooks represent a legal alternative for those residing in states where sports betting is yet to be passed into law, and Massachusetts natives can sign up ahead of the Super Bowl down below.

  1. Sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2,000
  3. Receive a 50% deposit match up to $1000

$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Claim Offer

Is Super Bowl Betting Legal In Massachusetts?

Massachusetts sports betting remains unavailable for regulated sportsbooks until such time the state decides to pass a bill, but offshore betting sites are a safe, legal and licensed alternative for fans of the NFL to bet on the Super Bowl this weekend.

Super Bowl Betting For Massachusetts Residents

One of the biggest dates on the sporting calendar for bettors is the Super Bowl, and luckily for those living in Massachusetts, BetOnline make it possible to wager on the action despite the restrictive state laws.

Offshore sportsbooks typically come with a variety of added features that are hard to come by on traditional, regulated sites, and with next-to-no ‘Know Your Customer’ checks, users can begin betting following a hassle-free sign up process.

  • Email and password is all that is needed
  • Anyone 18+ in any state can wager
  • Crypto is an accepted payment methods
  • More comprehensive prop markets and better odds

$1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Claim Offer

 

Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators as well as worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up.
View All Posts By Charlie Rhodes
