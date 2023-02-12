Super Bowl Sunday is the perfect opportunity to educate yourself on how Massachusetts sports betting is made possible through legal and licensed offshore sportsbooks.

How To Bet Legally On The Super Bowl In Massachusetts

Offshore sportsbooks represent a legal alternative for those residing in states where sports betting is yet to be passed into law, and Massachusetts natives can sign up ahead of the Super Bowl down below.

Sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2,000 Receive a 50% deposit match up to $1000

1. $1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply. Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply. Claim Offer

Is Super Bowl Betting Legal In Massachusetts?

Massachusetts sports betting remains unavailable for regulated sportsbooks until such time the state decides to pass a bill, but offshore betting sites are a safe, legal and licensed alternative for fans of the NFL to bet on the Super Bowl this weekend.

Super Bowl Betting For Massachusetts Residents

One of the biggest dates on the sporting calendar for bettors is the Super Bowl, and luckily for those living in Massachusetts, BetOnline make it possible to wager on the action despite the restrictive state laws.

Offshore sportsbooks typically come with a variety of added features that are hard to come by on traditional, regulated sites, and with next-to-no ‘Know Your Customer’ checks, users can begin betting following a hassle-free sign up process.

Email and password is all that is needed

Anyone 18+ in any state can wager

Crypto is an accepted payment methods

More comprehensive prop markets and better odds

1. $1,000 Super Bowl Bonus + 3 Free Bets Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply. Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply. Claim Offer

Content You May Like