Marquez Valdes-Scantling Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Detroit Lions

Joe Lyons
Find out the best lines available for all prop bets on Marquez Valdes-Scantling for NFL opening night between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Valdes-Scantling vs the Lions.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Prop Bet Odds Vs Detroit Lions

  • Valdes-Scantling to score 1st TD +1600
  • Valdes-Scantling total receiving yards – Over/Under 35.5 -110
  • Valdes-Scantling over 1.5 TDs +1800

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

Arrow to top