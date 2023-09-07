We run through some of the more intriguing Marquez Valdes-Scantling prop bet lines ahead of NFL opening night between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions on Thursday.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Valdes-Scantling vs the Lions.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Prop Bet Odds Vs Detroit Lions

Valdes-Scantling to score 1st TD +1600

Valdes-Scantling total receiving yards – Over/Under 35.5 -110

Valdes-Scantling over 1.5 TDs +1800

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Prop Bet Stats Kit

Valdes-Scantling averaged 16.4 receiving yards per game in 2022

Valdes-Scantling receiving yards under has hit in 7 of his last 10 games

Valdes-Scantling had 2 receiving TDs in 2022

The average receiving yards line for Valdes-Scantling last season was 35.5

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

