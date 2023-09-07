NFL

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Detroit Lions

Author image
Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
2 min read
We run through some of the more intriguing Marquez Valdes-Scantling prop bet lines ahead of NFL opening night between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions on Thursday.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Valdes-Scantling vs the Lions.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Prop Bet Odds Vs Detroit Lions

  • Valdes-Scantling to score 1st TD +1600
  • Valdes-Scantling total receiving yards – Over/Under 35.5 -110
  • Valdes-Scantling over 1.5 TDs +1800

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

Chiefs Vs Lions Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Blowout At Arrowhead

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Prop Bet Stats Kit

  • Valdes-Scantling averaged 16.4 receiving yards per game in 2022
  • Valdes-Scantling receiving yards under has hit in 7 of his last 10 games
  • Valdes-Scantling had 2 receiving TDs in 2022
  • The average receiving yards line for Valdes-Scantling last season was 35.5

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

NFL Content You May Like

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
