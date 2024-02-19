Mark Zuckerberg has been hinting at stepping into the octagon for a UFC fight and Lex Fridman is being tipped as favorite to be the man who trains him.

Zuckerberg is a huge MMA fan and rumors are circulating that he could soon turn his hobby into something a little more serious with the likes of Elon Musk linked as potential opponents.

Fridman – who Zuckerberg has trained with before – is favorite to be the man who prepares him for any potential fight. While professional MMA fighter Alexander Volkanovski is also among the contenders.

Mark Zuckerberg UFC Trainer Odds

Lex Fridman 2/5

Alexander Volkanovski 4/1

Merab Dvalishvili 8/1

Israel Adesanya 14/1

Jon Jones 16/1

Who Will Mark Zuckerberg’s Trainer Be?

Taking the odds for each individual listed above, we have calculated the implied probability of who Zuckerberg’s trainer could be for a potential UFC fight.

Trainer Odds Implied Probability Lex Fridman 2/5 71.4% Alexander Volkanovski 4/1 20% Merab Dvalishvili 8/1 11.1% Israel Adesanya 14/1 6.7% Jon Jones 16/1 5.9%

Mark Zuckerberg Trainer Odds: Who Will Train The Meta CEO?

There have been constant rumors for several months now that Zuckerberg could step foot in the octagon for a potential MMA fight.

The likes of Musk and Jeff Bezos are just some of the names being thrown about for a potential opponent for Zuckerberg, should he ever fight in the UFC or make his MMA debut.

If Zuckerberg is serious about getting into the octagon and fighting, he will need a coach. The latest Zuckerberg trainer odds have suggested computer scientist Fridman could be the man that takes the mantle as Zuckerberg’s trainer.

As an avid MMA fan, the Facebook CEO was recently spotted at UFC 298 walking former UFC featherweight Champion Volkanovski to the octagon.

Given that Volkanovski lost the fight and could be nearing retirement, some people have suggested that Zuckerberg’s trainer could be the Australian UFC superstar. Fridman is the current favorite (2/5) to become Zuckerberg’s trainer, with Volkanovski second favourite at 4/1.

Fellow UFC stars such as Israel Adesanya, Jon Jones and Merab Dvalishvili are also possible candidates to be Zuckerberg’s trainer for a potential MMA fight.

I did an impromptu training session with @elonmusk for a few hours yesterday. I'm extremely impressed with his strength, power, and skill, on the feet and on the ground. It was epic. It's really inspiring to see Elon and Mark doing martial arts, but I think the world is served… pic.twitter.com/cq00A9Xnmw — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) June 27, 2023