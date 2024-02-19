UFC

Mark Zuckerberg UFC Trainer Odds: Who Would Coach Facebook CEO For Potential Elon Musk Fight?

Paul Kelly
Mark Zuckerberg has been hinting at stepping into the octagon for a UFC fight and Lex Fridman is being tipped as favorite to be the man who trains him. 

Zuckerberg is a huge MMA fan and rumors are circulating that he could soon turn his hobby into something a little more serious with the likes of Elon Musk linked as potential opponents.

Fridman – who Zuckerberg has trained with before – is favorite to be the man who prepares him for any potential fight. While professional MMA fighter Alexander Volkanovski is also among the contenders.

Mark Zuckerberg UFC Trainer Odds

  • Lex Fridman 2/5
  • Alexander Volkanovski 4/1
  • Merab Dvalishvili 8/1
  • Israel Adesanya 14/1
  • Jon Jones 16/1

Who Will Mark Zuckerberg’s Trainer Be?

Taking the odds for each individual listed above, we have calculated the implied probability of who Zuckerberg’s trainer could be for a potential UFC fight.

Trainer Odds Implied Probability
Lex Fridman 2/5 71.4%
Alexander Volkanovski 4/1 20%
Merab Dvalishvili 8/1 11.1%
Israel Adesanya 14/1 6.7%
Jon Jones 16/1 5.9%

Mark Zuckerberg Trainer Odds: Who Will Train The Meta CEO?

There have been constant rumors for several months now that Zuckerberg could step foot in the octagon for a potential MMA fight.

The likes of Musk and Jeff Bezos are just some of the names being thrown about for a potential opponent for Zuckerberg, should he ever fight in the UFC or make his MMA debut.

If Zuckerberg is serious about getting into the octagon and fighting, he will need a coach. The latest Zuckerberg trainer odds have suggested computer scientist Fridman could be the man that takes the mantle as Zuckerberg’s trainer.

As an avid MMA fan, the Facebook CEO was recently spotted at UFC 298 walking former UFC featherweight Champion Volkanovski to the octagon.

Given that Volkanovski lost the fight and could be nearing retirement, some people have suggested that Zuckerberg’s trainer could be the Australian UFC superstar. Fridman is the current favorite (2/5) to become Zuckerberg’s trainer, with Volkanovski second favourite at 4/1.

Fellow UFC stars such as Israel Adesanya, Jon Jones and Merab Dvalishvili are also possible candidates to be Zuckerberg’s trainer for a potential MMA fight.

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Arrow to top