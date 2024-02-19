Mark Zuckerberg’s first UFC fight could be against fellow billionaire tech bro Elon Musk.

Meta CEO Zuckerberg shocked fight fans when he appeared in Alexander Volkanovski’s corner during UFC 298 over the weekend and it has led to rumors of a potential battle in the Octagon of his own.

The social media moguls had previously agreed to a cage match or similar contest. But will the fight be on a UFC card or another promotional company and who would be the favorite to win such a social media clash?

UFC Odds On Mark Zuckerberg To Fight On MMA Card

Yes 3/1

No 1/4

Mark Zuckerberg UFC Odds: Who Will His First Fight Be?

Elon Musk 4/1

Sergey Brin 10/1

Larry Page 12/1

Jeff Bezos 16/1

Steve Ballmer 33/1

Bill Gates 40/1

Odds On Mark Zuckerberg In UFC: Musk vs Zuckerberg



Taking the odds for each potential Mark Zuckerberg opponent listed above, we have outlined the implied probability of who his first battle could be against in a potential MMA fight.

Opponent Odds Implied Probability Elon Musk 4/1 20% Sergey Brin 10/1 9.1% Larry Page 12/1 7.7% Jeff Bezos 16/1 5.9% Steve Ballmer 33/1 2.9% Bill Gates 40/1 2.4%

Will Mark Zuckerberg Fight On A UFC Card?

Rumors are rife that Zuckerberg will fight in the octagon in 2024. The Facebook CEO looks set for his first MMA fight this year, with several possible opponents being talked about for the tech-billionaire.

Along with who Zuckerberg’s fight will be against, the other question is will it be in the UFC or not? Although it does seem likely that Zuckerberg could fight in the cage this year, it is highly unlikely that it will feature on a UFC card.

UFC President Dana White seems to have a strong relationship with Zuckerberg, regularly inviting him to UFC shows. For example, Zuckerberg was in Alexander Volkanovski‘s corner at UFC 298 recently to support the UFC superstar.

He has also been spotted at octagon-side on more than one occasion in the past.

However, the latest odds suggest that if Zuckerberg is to fight, it won’t be on a UFC card. As you can see with the above odds, he is priced as short as 1/4 to fight on a non-UFC card, and 3/1 to feature on White’s promotion.

Zuckerberg vs Musk UFC Odds: Will Meta CEO Face The X-man?

There are a whole host of potential opponents being lined up for Zuckerberg’s next fight, if and when it happens.

Zuckerberg has been training away and looks in great shape, with computer scientist Lex Fridman favorite to be his trainer.

As the latest Zuckerberg fight odds suggest, fellow tech-billionaire Musk is the outright favourite to clash with the Meta CEO in a MMA fight.

Musk has previously stated he would be “up for a cage fight” with Zuckerberg, hence why he is odds on favourite to face Zuck next. The often-introverted Meta CEO replied with the caption “send me location” to Musk’s Twitter (now X) message, much to everyone’s surprise.

Zuckerberg vs Musk could break all pay-per-view records if it was to happen, that is for sure. With the betting also making him the big odds-on favorite (1/4) to win any Musk bout.

Sergey Brin, the former president of Google, is second favorite to land a huge fight with Zuckerberg. He is priced at 10/1 to take to the octagon to face Zuck, as is former Google managing director Larry Page.

Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos is another name being thrown about as a potential opponent for Zuckerberg’s next fight. He is fourth favourite at 16/1 in the betting.

Former CEO of Microsoft Steve Ballmer is fifth favorite at 33/1 to fight Zuckerberg in the cage, with 68-year-old Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, priced as a 40/1 outsider to be the man facing Zuckerberg for his next fight.

Below we have outlined individual fight odds featuring Mark Zuckerberg and some of the potential opponents listed above.

Mark Zuckerberg UFC Odds For Potential Opponents

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg 1/4

Elon Musk 3/1

Sergey Brin vs Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg 1/6

Sergey Brin 4/1

Larry Page vs Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg 1/10

Larry Page 6/1

Jeff Bezos vs Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg 1/33

Jeff Bezos 14/1