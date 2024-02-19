MMA

Mark Zuckerberg UFC Fight Odds: Elon Musk Front-Runner To Face Facebook CEO

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
4 min read
Marek Zuckerberg UFC Dana White 1
Marek Zuckerberg UFC Dana White 1

Mark Zuckerberg’s first UFC fight could be against fellow billionaire tech bro Elon Musk.

Meta CEO Zuckerberg shocked fight fans when he appeared in Alexander Volkanovski’s corner during UFC 298 over the weekend and it has led to rumors of a potential battle in the Octagon of his own.

The social media moguls had previously agreed to a cage match or similar contest. But will the fight be on a UFC card or another promotional company and who would be the favorite to win such a social media clash?

UFC Odds On Mark Zuckerberg To Fight On MMA Card

  • Yes 3/1
  • No 1/4

Mark Zuckerberg UFC Odds: Who Will His First Fight Be?

  • Elon Musk 4/1
  • Sergey Brin 10/1
  • Larry Page 12/1
  • Jeff Bezos 16/1
  • Steve Ballmer 33/1
  • Bill Gates 40/1

Odds On Mark Zuckerberg In UFC: Musk vs Zuckerberg

Taking the odds for each potential Mark Zuckerberg opponent listed above, we have outlined the implied probability of who his first battle could be against in a potential MMA fight.

Opponent Odds Implied Probability
Elon Musk 4/1 20%
Sergey Brin 10/1 9.1%
Larry Page 12/1 7.7%
Jeff Bezos 16/1 5.9%
Steve Ballmer 33/1 2.9%
Bill Gates 40/1 2.4%

Will Mark Zuckerberg Fight On A UFC Card?

Rumors are rife that Zuckerberg will fight in the octagon in 2024. The Facebook CEO looks set for his first MMA fight this year, with several possible opponents being talked about for the tech-billionaire.

Along with who Zuckerberg’s fight will be against, the other question is will it be in the UFC or not? Although it does seem likely that Zuckerberg could fight in the cage this year, it is highly unlikely that it will feature on a UFC card.

UFC President Dana White seems to have a strong relationship with Zuckerberg, regularly inviting him to UFC shows. For example, Zuckerberg was in Alexander Volkanovski‘s corner at UFC 298 recently to support the UFC superstar.

He has also been spotted at octagon-side on more than one occasion in the past.

However, the latest odds suggest that if Zuckerberg is to fight, it won’t be on a UFC card. As you can see with the above odds, he is priced as short as 1/4 to fight on a non-UFC card, and 3/1 to feature on White’s promotion.

Zuckerberg vs Musk UFC Odds: Will Meta CEO Face The X-man?

There are a whole host of potential opponents being lined up for Zuckerberg’s next fight, if and when it happens.

Zuckerberg has been training away and looks in great shape, with computer scientist Lex Fridman favorite to be his trainer.

As the latest Zuckerberg fight odds suggest, fellow tech-billionaire Musk is the outright favourite to clash with the Meta CEO in a MMA fight.

Musk has previously stated he would be “up for a cage fight” with Zuckerberg, hence why he is odds on favourite to face Zuck next. The often-introverted Meta CEO replied with the caption “send me location” to Musk’s Twitter (now X) message, much to everyone’s surprise.

Zuckerberg vs Musk could break all pay-per-view records if it was to happen, that is for sure. With the betting also making him the big odds-on favorite (1/4) to win any Musk bout.

Sergey Brin, the former president of Google, is second favorite to land a huge fight with Zuckerberg. He is priced at 10/1 to take to the octagon to face Zuck, as is former Google managing director Larry Page.

Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos is another name being thrown about as a potential opponent for Zuckerberg’s next fight. He is fourth favourite at 16/1 in the betting.

Former CEO of Microsoft Steve Ballmer is fifth favorite at 33/1 to fight Zuckerberg in the cage, with 68-year-old Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, priced as a 40/1 outsider to be the man facing Zuckerberg for his next fight.

Below we have outlined individual fight odds featuring Mark Zuckerberg and some of the potential opponents listed above.

Mark Zuckerberg UFC Odds For Potential Opponents

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg

  • Mark Zuckerberg 1/4
  • Elon Musk 3/1

Sergey Brin vs Mark Zuckerberg

  • Mark Zuckerberg 1/6
  • Sergey Brin 4/1

Larry Page vs Mark Zuckerberg

  • Mark Zuckerberg 1/10
  • Larry Page 6/1

Jeff Bezos vs Mark Zuckerberg

  • Mark Zuckerberg 1/33
  • Jeff Bezos 14/1 
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From MMA

Latest news

View all
song yadong
MMA

LATEST Song Yadong’s Next Opponent Betting Odds: Petr Yan Looking Likely to be Next Fight for ‘Kung Fu Kid’

Author image David Evans  •  Dec 11 2023
Alex Pereiras Girlfriend Children
MMA
Who Is Alex Pereira’s Girlfriend? Is The Former UFC Middleweight Champion Still Married?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 13 2023

UFC fans around the world want to know a bit more about the Brazilian MMA superstar, Alex Pereira, and his personal life. For example, who is Pereira’s girlfriend? Here is…

Alex Pereira UFC
MMA
How To Bet On UFC 295 in Florida – Best UFC Betting Sites In FL
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 09 2023

Learn how to bet on UFC 295 in Florida by getting accounts with the listed US betting sites below that have up to $2,750 in free bets to claim and…

Jiri Prochazka vs Glover Teixeira UFC
MMA
How To Bet On UFC 295 in Texas- Best UFC Betting Sites In TX
Author image Andy Newton  •  Nov 09 2023
jailton almeida
MMA
Jailton Almeida Next Opponent Betting Odds: Curtis Blaydes Favorite to Face ‘Malhadinho’ Next
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 06 2023
mcgregor chandler
MMA
Conor McGregor’s Next Opponent Betting Odds: Chandler Fight Increasingly Likely After McGregor Reenters USADA Testing Pool
Author image David Evans  •  Oct 16 2023
Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya UFC
MMA
Israel Adesanya Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: ‘The Last Stylebender’ Boasts $6 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Nov 01 2023
Arrow to top