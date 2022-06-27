Marcus Rashford Next Club Odds: PSG 4/1 to sign Manchester United forward

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Marcus Rashford is coming off the back of his most difficult and frustrating season to date as rumours continue to circulate about a departure away from Old Trafford this summer.

Latest Marcus Rashford Next Club Odds

Paris Saint-Germain are now as short as 4/1 according to the latest odds on PaddyPower, while elsewhere it seems to be Tottenham Hotspur who are the alternative suitors at a value of 6/1.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker PSG 4/1 Tottenham 6/1 Aston Villa 9/1 Arsenal 9/1 Barcelona 11/1 Real Madrid 12/1

Marcus Rashford Next Club Odds: Is Rashford a part of new boss Erik ten Hag’s plans?

According to the implied probability of the Marcus Rashford next club odds.

Bet Highest Odds Implied Probability (%) PSG 4/1 20% Tottenham 6/1 14.3% Aston Villa 9/1 10% Arsenal 9/1 10% Barcelona 11/1 8.3% Real Madrid 12/1 7.7%

There is no doubt in Marcus Rashford’s ability. We’ve seen it on the biggest of stages, such as sending Manchester United through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League away in Paris with the last kick of the game in 2019.

However, a monumental dip in form last season saw Rashford fall out of favour with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then interim boss Ralf Rangnick who preferred Anthony Elanga or Jadon Sancho to Rashford’s services on the wing.

Despite some bright showings off the bench, Rashford wasn’t able to recapture the form that stole the hearts of Manchester United fans across the globe as they watched the Wythenshawe-born man take the Premier League by storm in 2016.

A popular saying amongst United fans – ‘Like Manchester, Rashford is Red’.

It is yet to be seen whether the 24-year-old will be suiting up for the Red Devils next season, but if he isn’t, the bookies expect Rashford to make the switch to Paris and join Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes.