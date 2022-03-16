Marathon Bet Cheltenham Betting Offers | £20 Cheltenham Free Bet for 2022 Festival

Claim the Marathon Bet Cheltenham Betting Offer

The 2022 Cheltenham Festival is underway & bookmakers across Great Britain have been getting into the spirit of things, broadcasting bonuses, free bets, and promotions to gain your custom. Take a look at the Marathon Bet Cheltenham betting offers below.

How to Claim the Marathon Bet Cheltenham Betting Offer?

Claiming the Marathon Bet Cheltenham betting offer is easy and can be done simply by following the instructions laid out below:

Click here to sign up to Marathon Bet Use promo code SBCSITES during registration Deposit £20 into your betting account Turn over five times at minimum odds 1/2 (1.50) You will then receive £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets

Marathon Bet Cheltenham Betting Offers: Bet £20 Get £20 in Bet Credits

Marathon Bet has a superb Cheltenham betting offer available for all new bettors, promising £20 in free bet credits to wager on the 2022 Cheltenham Festival which got underway on Tuesday, March 15th & finishes on Friday, March 18th.

The key features of this offer have been detailed below:

£20 in free bets for new customers

Wager £20 qualifying bet at odds of 1/2+

Free bet credits are not withdrawable

Available to customers who are 18+

Deposit £20 Get £20 Cheltenham Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Customer Offer - Open to new accounts only. Deposit £20 and turnover your deposit five (5) times on the Sportsbook - trebles and accumulators (with three or more selections only), minimum odds each selection 1/2 (1.50) - and you’ll receive a £20 Free Bet. Additional deposits may be required in order to fulfil the turnover conditions, which must be met within 90 days of depositing. Bets placed using Free Bets or Bonus funds, or bets that have been Cashed Out or Edited, do not count towards turnover requirements. The Free Bet will expire seven days after being credited and can only be placed as a win only single bet on the Sportsbook. Free Bet stake not included in returns Offer Terms New Customer Offer – Open to new accounts only. Deposit £20 and turnover your deposit five (5) times on the Sportsbook – trebles and accumulators (with three or more selections only), minimum odds each selection 1/2 (1.50) – and you’ll receive a £20 Free Bet. Additional deposits may be required in order to fulfil the turnover conditions, which must be met within 90 days of depositing. Bets placed using Free Bets or Bonus funds, or bets that have been Cashed Out or Edited, do not count towards turnover requirements. The Free Bet will expire seven days after being credited and can only be placed as a win only single bet on the Sportsbook. Free Bet stake not included in returns

If you’ve already signed up with Marathon Bet and claimed the £20 in free bets Cheltenham promo, take a look at tons more Cheltenham betting offers and free bets currently available at UK bookmakers via the link.

Marathon Bet Cheltenham Festival Betting

Some of the world’s most illustrious horses have descended on Cheltenham for the 2022 Festival and, though we are now two days into the festivities, there are still many chances for bettors up and down the country to get involved in the remainder of the action by casting bets at online betting sites for days 3 & 4.

Signing up with Marathon Bet enables new signups to bet £20 on any sports market at odds of 1/2 or greater to claim £20 in free bets to spend at the remaining Cheltenham 2022 races.

Marathon Bet also serves up among the best odds available; withdrawals are fast, easy, and transactions can be performed using a variety of deposit/withdrawal options, and there are a host of other promotions available for the 2022 Cheltenham festival, too.

Marathon Bet Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Marathon Bet Cheltenham Betting Offers – Best Odds Guaranteed

On occasion, Marathon Bet will offer Best Odds Guaranteed on a certain horse during the Cheltenham Festival 2022, meaning that if you place a bet at an early price but the SP is greater, your bets will be paid out at the starting price.

If the Best Odds Guaranteed promotion is available on a specific race, a yellow and red rosette will appear next to the race time and meeting to denote this.

This offer applies to both win and place singles, as well as multiple bets

Key T&Cs: none

Marathon Bet Cheltenham Betting Offers – Double Result

At Marathon Bet, rest assured that your bookmaker will payout on on a horse race even if the winner is disqualified.

This promotion applies to the Win part of bets only. Marathon Bet pays out on both the adjusted result and the disqualified winner. The offer only applies to win singles (or the win part of each-way singles). However, multiple bets will be settled only on the official result.

Double Result is not relevant if your runner ‘takes the wrong course, carries the wrong weight, the jockey fails to weigh in, the judge calls the wrong result, or the race is declared void or for any ante-post bet.’

The maximum stake is £200.

Key T&Cs: none

Marathon Bet Review: Should You Claim the Cheltenham Offer?

Marathon Bet is one of the best new betting sites to use to wager on the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.

The betting site gifts £20 in free bets to all new signups; guarantees the best odds available on the vast majority of the 28 scheduled races at the track this week, and pays out on non-runners & the adjusted winners using its Double Result Cheltenham Betting Offer.

Interested? Click the link below and get signed up at Marathon Bet today:

Deposit £20 Get £20 Cheltenham Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Customer Offer - Open to new accounts only. Deposit £20 and turnover your deposit five (5) times on the Sportsbook - trebles and accumulators (with three or more selections only), minimum odds each selection 1/2 (1.50) - and you’ll receive a £20 Free Bet. Additional deposits may be required in order to fulfil the turnover conditions, which must be met within 90 days of depositing. Bets placed using Free Bets or Bonus funds, or bets that have been Cashed Out or Edited, do not count towards turnover requirements. The Free Bet will expire seven days after being credited and can only be placed as a win only single bet on the Sportsbook. Free Bet stake not included in returns Offer Terms New Customer Offer – Open to new accounts only. Deposit £20 and turnover your deposit five (5) times on the Sportsbook – trebles and accumulators (with three or more selections only), minimum odds each selection 1/2 (1.50) – and you’ll receive a £20 Free Bet. Additional deposits may be required in order to fulfil the turnover conditions, which must be met within 90 days of depositing. Bets placed using Free Bets or Bonus funds, or bets that have been Cashed Out or Edited, do not count towards turnover requirements. The Free Bet will expire seven days after being credited and can only be placed as a win only single bet on the Sportsbook. Free Bet stake not included in returns

Related Cheltenham Articles

More Cheltenham Betting Offers & Free Bets