MANCHESTER UNITED play host to West Ham United this evening, in a clash that could be crucial in determining European qualification at the end of the season.

West Ham come into the game on the back of a 3-2 loss to Leeds, but before that hadn’t lost since Boxing Day. United currently sit outside the European places and were fortunate to beat Brentford 3-1 in their previous fixture.

Match Info

Date: Saturday, January 22nd

Kick-Off: 3:00pm GMT, Old Trafford, Manchester

Manchester United vs West Ham predictions

It’s not often that West Ham go into a Premier league encounter with Manchester United as the team with the higher league position. The Hammers are currently sitting pretty in fourth place, while United languish down in seventh.

Despite getting a win against Brentford last time out, there was no masking the fact that United looked poor. The Rangnick experiment has seemingly backfired and it’s now doubtful United will make the top four.

The United defence has been poor all season, letting in 30 goals, while the front line doesn’t seem to be firing on all cylinders, despite the presence of Ronaldo in the line-up.

West Ham are having no such problems up front, with Antonio and Bowen in particular always looking threatening. However, they also have a slightly leaky defence, so there’s always a good chance they’ll concede at some point.

The prediction for this match would be tough, if it weren’t for the enhanced odds being offered at 888sport. Quite simply, there’s no way you can ignore odds of 25/1 on West Ham to win, and that’s exactly what we’d bet on.

Manchester United vs West Ham prediction: West Ham to win @ 25/1 with 888sport

Manchester United vs West Ham odds

Manchester United vs West Ham Match Odds

Manchester United @ 9/1 with 888sport

Draw @ 11/4 with 888sport

West Ham @ 25/1 with 888sport

Manchester United vs West Ham Total Goals Odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 13/20 with 888sport

Under 2.5 goals @ 6/5 with 888sport

