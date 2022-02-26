Manchester United vs Watford prediction: Prediction betting tips, odds and free bet

Manchester United will be looking to build on their recent run of form when they take on Watford in the Premier League this weekend.
Match Info Date: 26th February 2022
Kick-off: 15:00 pm BST, Old Trafford.
Manchester United vs Watford Prediction
The home side are unbeaten in their last six league matches and they will be confident of rounding out all three points here.
The Red Devils have won four of their last six meetings against Watford and they will be the favourites heading into this contest.
Meanwhile, Watford have lost four of their last six league matches and they will be the underdogs heading into this game.
Manchester United vs Watford Prediction: Manchester United 3-1 Watford @ 11/1 with Tebwin.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Manchester United vs Watford Betting Tips
Manchester United have won their last eight home matches against Watford. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.
Manchester United have kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven home matches against Watford. Bet on the home side to win with a clean sheet.
There are six meetings between these two sides that produced a total of 17 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
Manchester United vs Watford betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 5/7.
Manchester United vs Watford Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Manchester United vs Watford from Tebwin:
Match-winner:
Manchester United: 1/3 with Tebwin
Draw: 17/4 with Tebwin
Watford: 15/2 with Tebwin
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 5/7 with Tebwin
Under: 13/10 with Tebwin
Manchester United vs Watford Free Bet
