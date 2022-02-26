Manchester United vs Watford prediction: Prediction betting tips, odds and free bet

Manchester United will be looking to build on their recent run of form when they take on Watford in the Premier League this weekend.

Match Info Date: 26th February 2022

Kick-off: 15:00 pm BST, Old Trafford.

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply

Manchester United vs Watford Prediction

The home side are unbeaten in their last six league matches and they will be confident of rounding out all three points here.

The Red Devils have won four of their last six meetings against Watford and they will be the favourites heading into this contest.

Meanwhile, Watford have lost four of their last six league matches and they will be the underdogs heading into this game.

Manchester United vs Watford Prediction: Manchester United 3-1 Watford @ 11/1 with Tebwin.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Manchester United vs Watford Betting Tips

Manchester United have won their last eight home matches against Watford. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.

Manchester United have kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven home matches against Watford. Bet on the home side to win with a clean sheet.

There are six meetings between these two sides that produced a total of 17 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

Manchester United vs Watford betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 5/7.

Manchester United vs Watford Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Manchester United vs Watford from Tebwin:

Match-winner:

Manchester United: 1/3 with Tebwin

Draw: 17/4 with Tebwin

Watford: 15/2 with Tebwin

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 5/7 with Tebwin

Under: 13/10 with Tebwin

Manchester United vs Watford Free Bet

Tebwin are offering new customers £30 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.