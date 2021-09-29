Manchester United will look to pick up their first win of the Champions League campaign when they take on Villarreal on Wednesday.

The two sides meet on Wednesday at 20:00 pm BST.

The Red Devils are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive defeats against West Ham United and Aston Villa. They were also beaten by young boys in their Champions League group opener and the Red Devils will be looking to bounce back strongly.

Meanwhile, Villarreal were held to a goalless draw against Real Madrid in their last outing and they picked up a draw against Atalanta in their opening group game as well.

Manchester United vs Villarreal team news

The home side will be without the services of Marcus Rashford, Amad Diallo and Harry Maguire due to injuries. Aaron Wan Bissaka is suspended after picking up a red card in the last Champions League game.

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without Samuel Chukwueze, Gerard Moreno, Dani Raba Yeremi Pino and Francis Coquelin.

Manchester United: De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Fernandes, Pogba; Ronaldo

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, A. Moreno; Parejo, Capoue, Trigueros; Danjuma, Alcacer, Pino

Manchester United vs Villarreal form guide

Manchester United have lost three of their last four matches across all competitions and the fans will demand a strong reaction from the players here.

The last time these two sides met Villarreal managed to beat the Premier League side in the final of the Europa League and the Red Devils will be out for revenge this time around.

Meanwhile, Villarreal are unbeaten in their last four matches across all competitions and they will be looking to grind out a positive result here.

Manchester United vs Villarreal betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Manchester United vs Villarreal from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Manchester United – 8/15

• Draw – 10/3

• Villarreal – 11/2

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 4/5

• Under – 11/10

Manchester United vs Villarreal prediction

Both teams are capable of picking up all three points here and this should be a close contest.

The last five matches between these two sides have ended in a draw. The two sides are likely to share the spoils once again.

Prediction: Match to end in a draw.

