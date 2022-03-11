Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Home News manchester united vs tottenham live stream how to watch premier league for free

Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

Updated

8 hours ago

on

sancho

Manchester United face Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford this Saturday, in a game that’s likely to have massive implications on both sides’ top-four credentials. Find out how to stream Manchester United vs Tottenham LIVE below.

Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream for free

  1. Sign up to bet365 by clicking here
  2. Create an account by filling in your details
  3. Make a deposit into your account and watch the Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream online

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming capabilities and claim their excellent sign-up offers

  1. Bet Storm – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
  2. Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet
  3. Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
  4. QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins
  5. Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Manchester United vs Tottenham preview

Manchester United’s six-game unbeaten run came to an end in dramatic fashion last weekend when they were soundly beaten by four goals to one by cross-city rival Manchester City at the Etihad.

Prior to that, United had been ebbing away, picking up a negative 0-0 draw at home to Watford; a positive 1-1 draw away vs Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, and beating Leeds United by four goals to two at Elland Road. There was also the victory against Brighton, too.

But, overall, Ralf Rangnick’s side has been inconsistent for months, drawing far too often against teams they should be putting away and falling out of the top four spots in the league in the process.

United did dispose of Spurs by three goals to nil at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this season though, a result which is probably still the club’s best of the season to date.

As for Tottenham, the early impetus that came with the arrival of Antonio Conte has seemingly petered out now, and Spurs have returned to their inconsistent ways of old.

This observation is no better illustrated than by the fantastic 3-2 away win against Manchester City, which Conte’s men followed up with poor performances in defeats against Burnley in the league and Middlesborough in the FA Cup.

When Conte’s side gets it right, however, they are a real team to watch. Take for example last weekend’s 5-0 demolition of struggling Everton and the excellent 4-0 win against Leeds United a week prior.

As always with Spurs, though, it’s just a case of which team turns up. And, for the club’s top-four ambitions, Tottenham fans had better hope that it’s the side that beat City at the Etihad that arrives in Old Trafford, as -for our money, at least- this is probably the last chance saloon for both clubs and their respective UCL aspirations for next season – Arsenal, who occupy the fourth spot, are flying at the moment.

Man U vs Spurs should be a fantastic match, and you can find plenty of betting options, both before the match and live & in-play, for Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur when you head over to bet365.

On top of that, it’s also possible to stream matches LIVE, giving you the chance to watch and bet simultaneously.

Watch live sport with bet365

Watch live stream
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Manchester United vs Tottenham team news

Manchester United team news

Cristiano Ronaldo either has a hip problem or simply no longer wishes to play under Ralf Rangnick depending solely on which news publication you choose to read – we lean towards the former of the two reasons for the Portuguese’s absence. However, Ronaldo’s strike partner, Uruguyan legend Edison Cavani is certainly still out with a groin injury.

Better news at the other end of the field where Raphael Varane is fit and challenging for a starting berth, though Luke Shaw (COVID) is still ill and unlikely to feature. Alex Telles will continue to deputize for Shaw at left-back.

Manchester United predicted line-up

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Pogba, McTominay; Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga; Rashford

Tottenham Hotspur team news

Spurs are set to make the trip to Manchester without the services of Ryan Sessegnon (muscle injury), Oliver Skipp, and Japhet Tanganga.

Besides that, expect to see Antonio Conte field close to a full-strength first-XI as his side bid to claw their way back into the top-four conversation following a turbulent run of form of late.

Tottenham Hotspur predicted lineup

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Manchester United vs Tottenham free bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
15 Bookmakers that match your criteria...

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
T&Cs apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Offer
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers using Promo code Y50 only, Min £10/€10 stake, min odds 1/2, free bets paid as 5 x £10/€10, free bets credited after settlement of first qualifying bet, free bets will expire 30 days after the qualifying bet is placed, payment method/player/country restrictions apply. See full terms below.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply

Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Rules & Exclusions apply. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Offer
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses

Claim Offer
Learn More
New customers only. Place your FIRST bet on any Football market and if it loses we will refund your stake in CASH. Max refund for this offer is £20. Only deposits made using cards will qualify for this promotion. T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £5 at odds 2.00+ within 7 days of registering, no cashout. Get 2x £10 Free Bets, set events at odds 2.00+. Plus a £10 Slot Bonus, selected games, wager 20x to withdraw max £250. 7 day bonus expiry. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
If your account has Sportsbook losses at the end of your first day's betting, QuinnBet will refund 50% of your losses as a Free Bet up to £25 (min 3 bets) Plus 10 Free Spins on Asgard Warriors. Even if your account is up, you're guaranteed a £5 Free Bet Plus 20 Free Spins provided you place at least 1 bet of £10 or greater at the minimum odds. T&Cs apply | 18+ New UK Customers Only | BeGambleAware.org

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
This offer is for new customers only and is available once per household. Max. Free Bet Token amount: £10. Minimum Deposit: £10. Minimum wagering on Sport to activate the Free Bet Token: £15. Bonus policy and Terms of Service apple. Gamble responsibly. | T&C apply

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

Claim Offer
Learn More
18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply

Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Claim Offer
Learn More
Offer for new customers who register via Mobile; Place first £10 bet on sports with 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet credited after the qualifying bet has settled; Free Multiple Bet must contain 3 legs at odds of 1.3 or greater per leg; Free Bet stakes not returned; No wagering requirements on winnings; £100 max win; T&C’s apply; 18+
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens