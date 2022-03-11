Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League for free

Manchester United face Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League clash at Old Trafford this Saturday, in a game that’s likely to have massive implications on both sides’ top-four credentials. Find out how to stream Manchester United vs Tottenham LIVE below.

Manchester United vs Tottenham live stream for free

Manchester United vs Tottenham preview

Manchester United’s six-game unbeaten run came to an end in dramatic fashion last weekend when they were soundly beaten by four goals to one by cross-city rival Manchester City at the Etihad.

Prior to that, United had been ebbing away, picking up a negative 0-0 draw at home to Watford; a positive 1-1 draw away vs Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, and beating Leeds United by four goals to two at Elland Road. There was also the victory against Brighton, too.

But, overall, Ralf Rangnick’s side has been inconsistent for months, drawing far too often against teams they should be putting away and falling out of the top four spots in the league in the process.

United did dispose of Spurs by three goals to nil at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this season though, a result which is probably still the club’s best of the season to date.

As for Tottenham, the early impetus that came with the arrival of Antonio Conte has seemingly petered out now, and Spurs have returned to their inconsistent ways of old.

This observation is no better illustrated than by the fantastic 3-2 away win against Manchester City, which Conte’s men followed up with poor performances in defeats against Burnley in the league and Middlesborough in the FA Cup.

When Conte’s side gets it right, however, they are a real team to watch. Take for example last weekend’s 5-0 demolition of struggling Everton and the excellent 4-0 win against Leeds United a week prior.

As always with Spurs, though, it’s just a case of which team turns up. And, for the club’s top-four ambitions, Tottenham fans had better hope that it’s the side that beat City at the Etihad that arrives in Old Trafford, as -for our money, at least- this is probably the last chance saloon for both clubs and their respective UCL aspirations for next season – Arsenal, who occupy the fourth spot, are flying at the moment.

Manchester United vs Tottenham team news

Manchester United team news

Cristiano Ronaldo either has a hip problem or simply no longer wishes to play under Ralf Rangnick depending solely on which news publication you choose to read – we lean towards the former of the two reasons for the Portuguese’s absence. However, Ronaldo’s strike partner, Uruguyan legend Edison Cavani is certainly still out with a groin injury.

Better news at the other end of the field where Raphael Varane is fit and challenging for a starting berth, though Luke Shaw (COVID) is still ill and unlikely to feature. Alex Telles will continue to deputize for Shaw at left-back.

Manchester United predicted line-up

De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Pogba, McTominay; Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga; Rashford

Tottenham Hotspur team news

Spurs are set to make the trip to Manchester without the services of Ryan Sessegnon (muscle injury), Oliver Skipp, and Japhet Tanganga.

Besides that, expect to see Antonio Conte field close to a full-strength first-XI as his side bid to claw their way back into the top-four conversation following a turbulent run of form of late.

Tottenham Hotspur predicted lineup

Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

