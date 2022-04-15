Countries
Home News manchester united vs norwich city live stream predictions odds and betting tips

Manchester United vs Norwich City Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips

Updated

1 hour ago

on

Ronaldo celebrates winning goal Manchester United vs Atalanta

Manchester United are aware of the need to win in order to stand any chance of playing in the Champions League next season.

Manchester United v Norwich Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Man Utd 1/4 BetUK logo
Norwich 10/1 BetUK logo
Draw 11/2 BetUK logo

Manchester United v Norwich Predictions

United’s hope of making it into the top four suffered a serious setback when they lost 1-0 to Everton at the Goodison Park. The result meant that Ralf Rangnick’s men are now in 7th place in the league standings and trail fourth placed Tottenham by six points. And with just seven games left in the season, chances are bleak.

Moreover, the Red Devils take on Arsenal and Liverpool in their upcoming match ups. A win however, would at least momentarily take them above West Ham. However, it might be little too late for a team that has been plagued by inconsistencies throughout the campaign.

Norwich on the other hand, are rock bottom and are set for life back in the Championship. A 2-0 win over Burnley was a big one but they trail 17th placed Everton by seven points. This means that safety is nothing but a pipe dream for Dean Smith’s side.

They take on Newcastle United next week and have a very tricky set of fixtures. With a poor away record in the Premier League, Dean Smith’s side are going to struggle to get a result against a team that has a tendency of slipping up when it matters the most.

United v Norwich prediction: United to win @ 1/4 with Bet UK

Manchester United v Norwich Betting Tips

United v Norwich betting tip: Over 2.5 goals @ 8/15 with Bet UK

How to Watch Manchester United v Norwich Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the United v Norwich clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Bet UK by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet UK
  3. Follow all the action from United v Norwich with Bet UK

When is Manchester United v Norwich?

The game will take place on April 16, 2022.

What time does Manchester United v Norwich Kick Off?

The game kicks off at 15:00 PM UK time

Manchester United v Norwich Team News and Predicted Line Ups

United Team News

The Red Devils will be without Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw. Mason Greenwood remains out in the cold. Rangnick will also be without the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay and Raphael Varane which throws a spanner in their plans.

United Predicted Line Up

De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Norwich Team News

The Canaries are without Ozan Kabak, Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah. Brand Williams is ineligible to play against his parent club.

The likes of Josh Sargent, Przemyslaw Placheta and Billy Gilmour are also doubtful.

Norwich Predicted Line Up

Krul; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis; McLean, Normann; Dowell, Lees Melou, Rashica; Pukki

